KKR's IPL 2024 Trophy Tour makes historic first visit to Gangtok

Gangtok: The Trophy Tour by the Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday arrived in Gangtok, bringing the glory of their third championship triumph to the picturesque capital of the state of Sikkim, as per a release from KKR.

The tour began in the hill station with special visits to the revered Rumtek Monastery and the sacred Do Drul Chorten Buddhist temple. The IPL trophy was then showcased in all its glory at MG Road's West Point Mall, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience the splendour of KKR's recent victory.

This one-of-a-kind Trophy Tour continues its journey across East India, providing KKR supporters a chance to relive the team's excellent 2024 campaign that ended in glory. Gangtok witnessed a massive turnout as fans gathered to participate in the celebrations and see the IPL trophy.

After its stop in Gangtok, the tour will move to Siliguri in West Bengal on March 2, as the excitement of the new season edges closer. The Trophy Tour will eventually culminate in Kolkata on March 16, before the team's opening game of the 2025 season at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On February 14, the Kolkata Knight Riders' first-of-its-kind Trophy Tour began in Guwahati, bringing the excitement of the Indian Premier League to the cricket-loving state of Assam. The coveted IPL trophy made its presence felt at several landmark locations, starting with the Kamakhya Temple before moving to the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Panbazar.

The team rounded out their tour of the city at the City Center Mall, drawing enthusiastic crowds and cricket fans, showcasing the deep connection between KKR and its fanbase in Northeast India.

Fans had the opportunity to capture memorable moments with the prestigious trophy as they engaged in fun games and giveaways. This symbolised a perfect blend as it celebrated the team's achievements while strengthening the bond between the franchise and its supporters in Northeast India.

This is the first time that an IPL franchise is organising a Trophy Tour beyond their home city. The initiative aims to give the nationwide KKR fans a chance to interact with the trophy and witness their favourite team's achievement in all its glory. (ANI)