Khawaja's Form Worsens as Bumrah Dominates in BGT 2024-25 Sydney Test

Sydney: Australian opener Usman Khawaja continued his poor form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home as he fell to Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah yet again during the fifth and final Test in Sydney on Friday.

During the last ball of the day one's play, the ball touched the outside edge of Khawaja's bat and went into KL Rahul's hands at slips. Khawaja was back in the hut for just two runs in 10 balls.

Khawaja's record against Bumrah in this series is dismal. In eight innings, the 38-year-old has played 112 balls against the red-hot Indian pacer, scored just 33 runs and got out six times. His batting average against Bumrah is barely 5.50.

There's only one other instance of an Indian bowler dismissing an opposition batter as many times in a series - Alastair Cook of England six times by Ravindra Jadeja in India in 2016.

In five Tests and nine innings this series, Khawaja has made just 143 runs at an average of 17.87, with just one half-century. His best score is 57. He has made just one fifty in this series.

After two prolific years with the bat since his recall in 2022, Khawaja's form took a serious nosedive in 2024. During last year, he made just 415 runs in nine Tests and 18 innings at an average of 25.93, with two half-centuries and best score of 75.

Since his recall, Khawaja has played 34 Tests and made 2,707 runs in 63 innings at an average of above 48 with seven centuries and 13 fifties, with the best score of 195*. But it is his recent form that has sparked worries. Will Khawaja be dropped or backed to play the next Ashes series at home later this year, only time will tell.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Scott Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37. (ANI)