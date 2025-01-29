Kate Cross to Miss One-Off Women's Ashes Test at MCG; Healy and Gardner Return for Australia

Melbourne: England will miss the services of right-arm seamer Kate Cross or the one-off Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), while two important Australian players make comeback in the squad in order to seek a series whitewash, as per the ICC official website.

Cross has failed to recover from the back injury that forced her to watch on from the sidelines during the ODI component of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia, with the veteran set to be replaced in England's XI by fellow pacer Ryana MacDonald-Gay or additional spinner.

"Kate Cross is unfortunately not going to be playing. She's been amazing. She's worked so diligently to try and get over her (back) injury. Worked really hard, but she hasn't quite been able to get back to her pace and her performance level. Really gutted for her, because she's a key member for us, and it's been really great to have her back around the group actually the last couple of days, she's a huge member of the team and a leader in this group," England captain Heather Knight confirmed on Wednesday as quoted by ICC.

The news is better for Australia as they look to complete a clean sweep of their arch-rival in the multi-format Ashes series, with skipper Alyssa Healy and star all-rounder Ash Gardner both likely to play in the Test match that commences at the MCG on Thursday.

Gardner has been passed fit to return from her calf niggle, while Healy has shaken off her foot complaint and is set to captain the side in Melbourne.

Healy fronted the media at the MCG on Wednesday and said she expects to play in the one-off Test.

"I'm good to go. We'll make a final decision on what the XI looks like over the next little period ... but I feel like I'm ready to go, so we'll wait and see what happens. The final XI hasn't quite been decided upon just yet, but I'm standing here in front of you without a moon boot, saying I'm ready to go," Healy said.

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge. (ANI)