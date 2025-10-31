Kareena Kapoor lauds Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their passion as they enter World Cup final

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the chorus of celebrations after India’s women’s cricket team stormed into the ICC Women’s World Cup finals.

In a proud moment for the nation, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team defeated Australia in the semi-finals, earning their place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Taking to Instagram, the actress praised the players for their grit, passion, and determination, calling their journey an inspiring example for girls everywhere. Kareena posted a heartwarming video showing her where she is seen interacting with the women’s cricket team.

In the caption of her post, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress celebrated the Indian women’s cricket team’s remarkable performance and the spirit they displayed on the field. Bebo not only praised their skill and teamwork but also highlighted the deeper significance of their journey — as a symbol of determination and empowerment. By mentioning players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Kareena applauded the dedication and passion that drive young women to pursue their dreams despite challenges. Kapoor wrote, “Still not over how amazingly the girls played last night!! Such heart, passion, and dedication… truly amazing.

“Every girl should chase that dream just like @jemimahrodrigues and the entire team has.. Girls your journey is proof that with belief, hard work, and relentless pursuit nothing is impossible. We celebrate your courage and commitment, and are ready to cheer you on in the finals You are creating history and India is with you @indiancricketteam @unicefindia @icc.”

UNICEF India National Ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan led the Trophy Walkout before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final match between India and Australia. The walkout was part of UNICEF and ICC’s ‘Promise to Children’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness about children’s rights.

Talking about her engagement, Kareena said in a statement, “As UNICEF India National Ambassador, I am honoured to be part of this partnership with the ICC to champion children’s rights connecting with millions of people, through their love for cricket. When such a powerful platform carries messages of equality and opportunity for children, it has the power to inspire change. When children are healthy, educated, safe, they thrive and only then can they fulfil their dreams. The ICC Women’s World Cup demonstrates that potential.”

