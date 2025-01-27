Jomel Warrican Stars as West Indies Claim Historic 120-Run Win in Pakistan

Multan: Jomel Warrican and the rest of the West Indies' spin attack turned the tables on Pakistan, dismantling their batting line-up for a mere 133 runs to claim a remarkable 120-run victory in Multan, their first win on Pakistani soil since 1990. It took the visitors just over an hour on the third day to decimate Pakistan's final six wickets, with a brief 39-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha offering some resistance. The win also levelled the series, a triumph built on masterful spin bowling, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The writing was on the wall for Pakistan early on, as Kevin Sinclair struck just three balls into the day, coaxing Saud Shakeel into edging a delivery that spun away sharply to first slip. The pressure mounted in the very next over when nightwatchman Kashif Ali was undone by Warrican, who snuck the ball through his defense to trap him in front, leaving the hosts in disarray.

Rizwan and Agha fought valiantly to weather the storm, attempting to steady the innings against the relentless West Indies spinners. With Kemar Roach sidelined due to injury, the visitors leaned heavily on their spin trio, who tightened their grip on the game. Rizwan punished the occasional loose delivery, but these were few and far between, as the suffocating pressure from the spinners left Pakistan struggling to break free.

The seventh-wicket partnership held firm for 12 overs before Warrican delivered the breakthrough. A low, skidding delivery struck Agha on the back pad in line with the stumps, leaving the umpire with an easy decision and exposing Pakistan's fragile tail.

Warrican wasn't done yet. He soon accounted for Rizwan, who misjudged a delivery that drifted in and breached the bat-pad gap, scattering the stumps. The end was now inevitable. Gudakesh Motie removed Noman Ali, and Warrican fittingly claimed the final wicket, as Sajid Khan dragged one onto his stumps. Warrican finished with another five-wicket haul, taking his series tally to an impressive 19 wickets.

The West Indies erupted in celebration, with Warrican's signature thigh-thumping celebration serving as a symbolic reminder of how the visitors had outplayed Pakistan at their own game. It was a sweet moment of triumph, sealing a well-deserved win for the men in maroon.

Brief Score: West Indies 163 & 244 ( Kraigg Brathwaite 52, Tevin Imlach 35 ; Sajid Khan 4/76) vs Pakistan 154 & 133 ( Babar Azam 31, Mohammad Rizwan 25 ; Jomel Warrican 5/27). (ANI)