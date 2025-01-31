Jacob Duffy Added to New Zealand's ODI Squad for Tri-Series in Pakistan

Wellington: Fast bowler Jacob Duffy has been added to New Zealand's squad for their upcoming ODI tri-series against South Africa and Pakistan before the Champions Trophy, New Zealand Cricket's official website reported.

Duffy's inclusion comes as a cover for tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who is currently playing for Desert Vipers in the ongoing ILT20 in the UAE.

Duffy has featured in 10 ODIs for the Kiwis and boasts 18 wickets at an average of 25.94 at an economy of 6.25. In his recent appearances for New Zealand, Duffy picked up four scalps in two ODIs and eight in three T20Is against Sri Lanka at home earlier this month.

The Blackcaps will leave for Pakistan on February 3 to compete in the tri-series, beginning on February 8. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the opening two matches, and Karachi's National Bank Stadium will stage the final league match and the final.

The tri-series will begin with Pakistan and New Zealand squaring off at the scenic Gaddafi Stadium on February 8. The Kiwis will then go on to face South Africa on February 10 in a day match.

After the conclusion of the first two games, the action will shift from Rawalpindi to Karachi, with Pakistan taking on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match. The final will be held on February 14 at the same venue, days before the tournament opener.

Following the conclusion of the tri-series, New Zealand will play a warm-up match against Afghanistan at the National Stadium, Karachi, on February 16.

New Zealand will then play the Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on February 19 at the same venue. They will face Bangladesh on February 24 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Kiwis will head to Dubai for their final group-stage game against India on March 2.

New Zealand squad for tri-series and Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy (tri-series only). (ANI)