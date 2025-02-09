ISPL Season 2: Mumbai Beat Chennai by 24 Runs, Eliminate Playoff Hopes

Thane: Majhi Mumbai dashed Chennai Singams' hopes of reaching the play-offs of the Indian Street Premier League, season 2, after handing them a 24-run thrashing in their final league stage fixture at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Sunday.

Chennai's defeat also confirmed KVN Bangalore Strikers as the fourth team in the play-offs, alongside Mumbai, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Srinagar Ke Veer. Having registered four wins from their nine games in the season so far, Bangalore are assured of their place in the play-offs, irrespective of the outcome of their final league game against Tiigers of Kolkata on Monday, according to a press release from ISPL.

Electing to field after winning the toss, Chennai were left to rue their decision as Mumbai piled on a mammoth total of 122 for 3 in their 10 overs. In reply, the Singams could only manage to post 98 for 6.

Mumbai were boosted by an unbeaten half-century by opener Mohammed Nadeem, who was the team's top scorer on the day with 50 runs off 28 deliveries.

His inning was studded with three boundaries and as many sixes. Nadeem received excellent support from his opening partner Rajat Mundhe, who scored 38 runs off 20 balls, hitting four sixes and a boundary along the way,

The duo put together an opening stand of 60 runs in just over five overs to give the Mumbai innings a rock-solid foundation.

Mohammad Zeeshan was the only Chennai bowler to taste some amount of success, returning figures of 2/15 in his two overs.

Chasing the formidable target, the Chennai batting line-up put up a brave fight as they attempted to take the fight to the rival camp with some aggressive batting. But the sheer weight of the rather daunting target proved to be a bit too much.

The jitters in the Chennai camp were evident early during their innings. The Singams were off to a poor start, losing their top order quite cheaply and were struggling at 24/3 in the fourth over.

Thereafter, Sumeet Dhekale led a strong fight back by the Singams, remaining unbeaten on 45 off 30 deliveries, powered by three boundaries and as many sixes However, that did not prove to be enough in the end. (ANI)