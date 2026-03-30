Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction, Match 7, PSL 2026

The three-time champion, Islamabad United, had a poor start to the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026). They faced Multan Sultans and lost the game by five wickets. The United had a conservative approach as both openers scored 54 runs off 44 balls. From there on, they couldn't recover. Mark Chapman looked good for 40 off 21 balls, but they failed as a batting unit. The three-time champions will be looking to bounce back and get a win in their next game.

Islamabad United will be up against Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore. This contest will be live on March 31 (Tuesday) at Gaddafi Stadium starting at 7:30 PM IST. The Zalmi are coming off a great win over Rawalpindi Pindiz. They registered their highest successful run chase in the PSL and made 218/5. They had a blistering batting display, and Michael Bracewell and Abdul Samad played a key role in that win. They will be eager to make it two out of two.

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ISL vs PES: Match Info.

· Tournament : Pakistan Super League 2026

· Match : Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 7

· Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

· Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)

ISL vs PES: Head-to-Head: ISL (13) – PES (13)

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have faced each other in 26 PSL games. Both teams have managed to produce great battles and have managed 13 wins each.

ISL vs PES: Pitch Report

The wicket at Gaddafi Stadium has played in favor of batters in the match so far. With a one-day break, the wicket will be fresh for this game. So, fast bowlers will have something to bowl at the start. However, the wicket will settle down, and batting will be easier. The average first-inning score here is around 170-180.

ISL vs PES: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised in India

· Digital : No Streaming Platform

ISL vs PES: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Lahore will be cloudy with a humidity ranging between 45 and 55 percent. The temperature is likely to be around 24°C with a moderate wind speed of 6 km/h.

ISL vs PES: Last Five Results

Islamabad United: L, W, L, L, L

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, L, L, W

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Predicted XIs:

ISL: S. Minhas, A. Gous (wk), D. Conway, S. Khan (c), M. Chapman, F. Ashraf, H. Ali, I. Wasim, R. Gleeson, S. Mirza, S. Irshad

PES: B. Azam (c), Md. Haris, A. Hardie, K. Mendis (wk), F. Yousaf, M. Bracewell, A. Jamal, A. Samad, S. Muqeem, S. Islam, S. Dahani

ISL vs PES: Players to Watch out for

Peshawar Zalmi: Michael Bracewell is a genuine match-winner with bat and ball. He won the Player of the Match award in the first game and is in good form.

Islamabad United: Captain Shadab Khan has been the leading player for Islamabad United over the years. He bowled well in the first game but failed with the bat. With an important game lined up, he is expected to perform well.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Today’s Match Prediction: The way Peshawar Zalmi won the first game by chasing a record total, they will be pretty confident going into this contest. They need a few changes to their bowling plans, which can work well for them. On the other hand, Islamabad United look settled, but they need contributions from their senior players.

Their pace unit needs to produce more wicket-taking spells, which was lacking in the previous game. With the bat, they need to change the strategies because you can chew up balls in the powerplay. But Peshawar Zalmi have the momentum on their side; they will start this game as favorites.

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