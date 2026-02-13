Ireland vs Oman Prediction, Match 22, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

It has been a tough outing for Oman in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, as they have suffered two one-sided defeats in Group B. They lost to Zimbabwe after failing with the bat in their first game. They were bowled out for the lowest total this edition of 103 runs. Then, in their second game, Oman were thrashed by Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 105.

In two games, Oman have recorded the lowest total and conceded the highest total. That shows how poor they have been until now. Oman will be in action once again as they take on Ireland in Colombo. This game will be live from Sinhalese Sports Club on February 14 (Saturday) at 11 AM IST. Ireland have also been on the losing side in both games. Captain Paul Stirling has also been ruled out because of injury. Sam Topping has replaced him in the squad, while Lorcan Tucker will lead this team in the competition.

IRE vs OMN: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Ireland vs Oman, Match 22

· Venue : Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

· Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

IRE vs OMN: Head-to-Head: IRE (4) – OMN (2)

There have been six matches recorded between these sides in the shorter format. Ireland have a lead with four wins as compared to two for Oman.

IRE vs OMN: Pitch Report

Sinhalese Sports Club has offered a bowling-friendly wicket, where spinners have thrived. In three games played here, the average score has been 150-160. The wicket is expected to slow down as the game goes forward. That makes the option of batting first very important. It becomes difficult to bat second.

IRE vs OMN: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IRE vs OMN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Colombo shows scattered thunderstorms with 68 percent humidity. The highest temperature is likely to be recorded at 29°C with a moderate wind speed of 13 kmph.

IRE vs OMN: Last Five Results

Oman: L, W, W, L, L

Ireland: L, W, W, L, L

Ireland vs Oman: Predicted XIs:

Ireland: T. Tector, R. Adair, H. Tector, L. Tucker (c & wk), C. Campher, S. Topping, G. Dockrell, G. Delany, M. Adair, B. McCarthy, M. Humphreys

Oman: J. Singh (c), A. Kaleem, H. Mirza, Md. Nadeem, W. Ali, J. Ramanandi, V. Shukla (wk), S. Mehmood, N. Khan, S. Faisal, J. Odedra

IRE vs OMN: Players to Watch out for

Oman: Sufyan Mehmood will be an important player for Oman. He is the highest wicket-taker for his team, and with the bat as well, he is capable of playing game-changing knocks.

Ireland: George Dockrell has been the go-to player for Ireland. Despite the team's poor form, he has shone along with contributions with bat and ball.

Ireland vs Oman Today’s Match Prediction: Both Ireland and Oman have been on the receiving ends in both matches. Oman have not been able to post a good total. In two games, their average score is 110. They are lacking the ability to score quickly, and the slow conditions here are very difficult for them. That is one area they have lacked so far.

Can they make a change? Ireland also have a similar issue, but they have looked good in patches. They have bowled well against Australia, but their batting didn't catch up. The injury to Stirling will also hurt their combination. But overall, Ireland have more experience in their squad. That is why Ireland will be favorites to win this game.

