Ireland vs England Prediction 3rd T20I, England tour of Ireland 2025

Ireland vs England Prediction: The third and final T20 I will decide which way the series is heading.

The action in the ongoing T20I series between Ireland and England returns on Sunday. The rain spoiled the sport during the second game, and it was completely washed out. Now, the visitors are leading by 1-0, and Ireland need this win to save the series. The final game is scheduled to be held on September 21 (Sunday) at The Village, starting at 6 PM as per Indian time.

Ireland will feel a shy relief, as they were hammered by England in the first game. But the hosts will feel they have a chance to challenge this English side if they can win the toss. Notably, the rain might impact the final game as well, so both captains will look to win the toss. England don't need any chance; they just need to carry on what they are best at. That will guarantee some more fireworks on the ground.

IRE vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series: England tour of Ireland 2025

· Match: Ireland vs England, 3rd T20I

· Venue: The Village, Dublin

· Time: 6 PM IST

· Date: September 21, 2025 (Sunday)

Ireland vs England: Head-to-Head: IRE (1) – ENG (1)

The upcoming game will be the fifth T20I between these two sides. Two matches have been called off, and both sides have one win each in the other two games.

IRE vs ENG: Pitch Report

This wicket in Dublin is excellent for batters. There is good bounce, and the ball comes onto the bat perfectly, which will entice the batters to go for big shots. However, rain might make it slightly challenging early on, but overall, this is a perfect batting wicket.

IRE vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

IRE vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast shows the clouds of uncertainty looming over the final game as well, as there is a 30 percent chance of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 16°C with an average humidity of 65 percent.

IRE vs ENG: Last Five Results

Ireland: NR, NR, L, L, NR

England: L, W, NR, W, NR

Ireland vs England: Predicted XIs:

Ireland: P. Stirling (c), H. Tector, L. Tucker (wk), R. Adair, C. Campher, G. Dockrell, G. Delany, M. Humphreys, B. McCarthy, G. Hume, C. Young

England: J. Bethell (c), P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), R. Ahmed, T. Banton, W. Jacks, S. Curran, L. Dawson, J. Overton, A. Rashid, L. Wood

IRE vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

Ireland: Paul Stirling's role will be very important for Ireland. He is a kind of batter who can put England under pressure.

England: Phil Salt is in the form of his life and is making runs for fun. Him staying for a few overs can change the game.

IRE vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

Ireland: Craig Young had a tough first game. But he is expected to deliver an important spell in this game, as he has done well in these conditions.

England: Sam Curran bowls difficult overs, and his variety helps him to contain the batters in the final overs.

Ireland vs England Today’s Match Prediction: Ireland have to work on their bowling plans, which were thrashed completely by England in the first game. Ireland will have an uphill task of picking up early wickets. Because they fail to do it, Salt and Buttler will take the game away from them after that.

Hence, the only option for Ireland is to pick early wickets, as South Africa did in the first T20I of the last series. But it looks difficult, as Ireland are without their main two new-ball bowlers. That gives a clear edge for England in this game, and they are expected to register a win in the final game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!