Ireland vs England Prediction 1st T20I, England tour of Ireland 2025

Ireland vs England Prediction: Jacob Bethell will make his T20I captaincy debut with the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin.

The home summer has ended for England, and the English side will have four consecutive away tours across formats now. They will start with a three-match T20I series in Ireland. The English board has rested Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, and Jamie Smith, while the captaincy responsibility is provided to star batter Jacob Bethell. He will be one of England's T20I captains now.

The first T20I between Ireland and England will be held at The Village in Dublin on September 17, at 6 PM IST. The last T20I series against South Africa was tied after the final game was washed out. But England showed the world that they will play aggressively in this format when they recorded a 302-run total in the second game. They will be looking to keep the same template and go after the bowlers. Ireland will be cautious about that approach and need to find some good bowling plans to restrict this English batting unit.

IRE vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series: England tour of Ireland 2025

· Match: Ireland vs England, 1st T20I

· Venue: The Village, Dublin

· Time: 6 PM IST

· Date: September 17, 2025 (Wednesday)

Ireland vs England: Head-to-Head: IRE (1) – ENG (0)

Interestingly, England have yet to record a T20I win against Ireland. In two games played between the two, Ireland have one win, and one match has been abandoned.

IRE vs ENG: Pitch Report

The surface at The Village is an excellent batting wicket. It is not a big ground, and boundaries are small. With the overcast conditions, the fast bowlers will get early help because of moisture on the pitch. There is good carry with bounce, but batters will enjoy batting in these conditions.

IRE vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

IRE vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Dublin suggests overcast conditions with the temperature around 18°C. There is a prediction of passing showers with wind blowing at 19 km/h and 65 percent humidity.

IRE vs ENG: Last Five Results

Ireland: L, NR, NR, NR, L

England: W, W, L, W, NR

Ireland vs England: Predicted XIs:

Ireland XI: R. Adair, P. Stirling (c), H. Tector, L. Tucker (wk), B. Calitz, B. McCarthy, G. Dockrell, M. Humphreys, J. Neil, B. White, C. Young

England XI: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell (c), J. Cox, S. Curran, T. Banton, L. Dawson, W. Jacks, J. Overton, L. Wood, A. Rashid

IRE vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

Ireland: Paul Stirling is someone who has immense experience playing against England. That will help him and his team to stay in a better position in the game.

England: Jos Buttler struck two half-centuries in two games against South Africa. He plays very fast and doesn't allow the bowler to settle down with his scoops and unconventional shots.

IRE vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

Ireland: Craig Young has been the pick of the bowler for Ireland. He takes wickets at the top and then restricts the opposition in the final overs.

England: Luke Wood did well against South Africa. His natural angle is to take the ball into right-handers. That is where he can be dangerous because Ireland have plenty of right-handers in their batting unit.

Ireland vs England Today’s Match Prediction: England will be clear favorites as they were too good for South Africa to handle. Their batting unit, despite not having Harry Brook, is very strong. Then, England have variety in their bowling attack. Adil Rashid provides them assurance in the middle overs. The Salt and Buttler at the top make life difficult for the opposition.

Ireland also look good on paper. Especially, their batting unit is strong with experienced faces in this format. It will be their bowling, which looks weaker. Hence, England will start this game as favorites to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!