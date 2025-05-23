India's Srinath, Menon among five match officials for WTC final

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Experienced Indian match referee Javagal Srinath and elite umpire Nitin Menon have been named among the five match officials announced by the ICC for the World Test Championship final, set to be played between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists South Africa at Lord’s from June 11-15.

While Srinath, the former India pacer, will be the match referee, Menon has been named the fourth umpire for the 2025 WTC final. It will be the first time Menon will be a match official in a WTC final, after having served as the TV umpire for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai.

New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth will be serving as the on-field umpires for the highly-anticipated title clash for the glittering mace. Illingworth was also part of the officiating team in the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals. He is also the current holder of the ICC Umpire of the Year honour, after having won the David Shepherd Trophy for the fourth time in 2024.

Gaffaney had partnered with Illingworth in officiating 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at Barbados, and also officiated in the WTC 2023 Final between India and Australia at The Oval. Illingworth, meanwhile, will become the first umpire to stand in all three World Test Championship finals.

England’s Richard Kettleborough, who has officiated in the finals of several marquee ICC events, including the Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy, has been appointed as the TV umpire, after having played the same role in the WTC 2021 final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

"We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s, marking the culmination of a highly competitive two-year cycle of Test matches played around the world.”

“We strive to select the most qualified and deserving officials for all matches, and we are confident they will perform admirably. On behalf of the ICC, I wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this assignment," said ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

