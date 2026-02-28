India vs West Indies Prediction, Match 52, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The defending champion, Team India, have been a little inconsistent in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They have yet to deliver a clinical win, and they found themselves in a must-win situation as they head into their final Super 8 game. Suryakumar Yadav and co. will square off against West Indies. This contest will be live from Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1 (Sunday) at 7 PM IST.

India have a great win over Zimbabwe in the previous game. Abhishek Sharma finally found some form, and Sanju Samson's introduction at the top filled fuel into this batting lineup. India might go with the same winning combination, but we can see West Indies making some changes. Akeal Hosein is likely to come, seeing the weakness of Indian batters against spin. West Indies have a strong batting core, and they will put Indian bowlers under pressure. It is a do-or-die game, and we will see a cracking contest on Sunday.

Read More

IND vs WI: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs West Indies, Match 52, Super 8

· Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : March 01, 2026 (Sunday)

IND vs WI: Head-to-Head: IND (19) – WI (10)

The upcoming contest will be the 31st T20I between these two sides. India have an upper hand with 19 wins, and West Indies have won ten games, whereas one match is a no-result.

IND vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is looking pretty flat from the first few visuals of the wicket for this game. Both teams have a strong batting unit, and it may be a high-scoring game. The bounce here is good, and there will be less assistance for the bowlers. There is a possibility of dew, and teams might look to bat second.

IND vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Kolkata indicates clear conditions, with humidity ranging around 50-60 percent. The temperature will be 26°C during the scheduled time, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h.

IND vs WI: Last Five Results

West Indies: W, W, W, W, L

India: W, W, W, L, W

India vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

India: S. Samson (wk), I. Kishan, A. Sharma, S. Yadav (c), H. Pandya, T. Varma, A. Patel, S. Dube, V. Chakaravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

West Indies: S. Hope (c & wk), B. King, S. Hetmyer, S. Rutherford, R. Shepherd, R. Powell, J. Holder, A. Hossein, M. Forde, G. Motie, S. Joseph

IND vs WI: Players to Watch out for

West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer holds the key for West Indies. He is in good form, and he can dismantle India's bowling plan with his power hitting.

India: Hardik Pandya is coming off a Man of the Match performance and his ability to win the games with bat and ball. His ability to perform under pressure makes him an x-factor for the team.

India vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: Do West Indies have a chance? Yes, definitely. They have a strong batting unit, where even the batter at no. 10 can hit sixes. With the ball, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, and Shamar Joseph have been pretty good in their tactics. Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein have found good purchases on Indian pitches.

India can be under pressure if they lose early wickets. But overall, India have been playing good cricket in recent times, and they have done well as a unit. Their batting clicked in the last game, and the confidence will be high. They will fancy their chances with the ball, as West Indies are inconsistent. Hence, India are better suited to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!