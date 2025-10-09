India vs West Indies Prediction 2nd Test, West Indies tour of India 2025

India vs West Indies Prediction: A win in Delhi will help Shubman Gill register his first series win as Indian Test captain.

India, as expected, humiliated West Indies in the first test at Narendra Modi Stadium. The visitors couldn't show any fight and surrendered after three days. India had a win by an innings and 140 runs, and they will aim to make it 2-0. The second test between India and West Indies will be live from 9:30 AM IST between October 10 and 14 (Friday - Tuesday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shubman Gill is just one win away from his maiden series win as test captain. A win in Delhi will also help India get important points in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. But will it be another easy walk in the park for them? For sure, West Indies must have noted the flaws they had in the first game. They had enough time to work on it. Can they show some fight and put India under pressure?

IND vs WI: Match Info.

· Series: West Indies tour of India 2025

· Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test

· Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

· Time: 9:30 AM IST

· Date: October 10-14, 2025 (Friday-Tuesday)

India vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: IND (24) – WI (30)

India recorded their 24th win against West Indies after winning the first test. These sides have competed in 101 tests overall; West Indies have won 30 games, and 47 draws have taken place between the two sides.

IND vs WI: Pitch Report

The wicket at Arun Jaitley Stadium is considered a brilliant batting deck, which has a fast outfield and short boundaries. But during test matches, the surface might be spin-friendly. The pitch looks good and firm, making it good to bat on in the first two days. But then, the spin will dominate the game.

IND vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

IND vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the next five days in Delhi shows clear and sunny conditions during the scheduled time. The expected temperature will hover between 29 and 31°C during this period. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 60-70 percent with a moderate wind speed of 10-12 km/h.

IND vs WI: Last Five Results

India: W, L, D, W, W

West Indies: W, L, L, L, L

India vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Y. Jaiswal, S. Sudharsan, S. Gill (c), D. Jurel (wk), N. Reddy, R. Jadeja, A. Patel, P. Krishna, W. Sundar, Md. Siraj

West Indies: J. Campbell, T. Chanderpaul, A. Athanaze, R. Chase (c), B. King, S. Hope (wk), J. Greaves, J. Warrican, K. Pierre, J. Layne, J. Seales

IND vs WI: Probable Best Batter

India: KL Rahul struck his only second Test hundred in India. He has a chance to make another one here, and his good batting form can help India get a good start.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze had starts, but he needs to carry on and turn it into a big one. He has shown good form at the international level and is a good player of pace and spin.

IND vs WI: Probable Best Bowler

India: Mohammed Siraj looked in great rhythm during the first game and took seven wickets. He has been bowling well and will be high on confidence after his performance in the first game.

West Indies: West Indies had a poor bowling display in the first match. But Roston Chase had some good phases of bowling. So, he will be the one for the visitors.

India vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: The second test is all about West Indies and their ability. India are firm favorites to win, and they will come into this game with a series of clean sweeps. They have all the bases covered. But can West Indies pull something off? They did it against Pakistan and beat them in spinning conditions. They have no pressure because not many will expect them to win. That is when they can surprise India. But as of now, India are likely to get another easy win here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!