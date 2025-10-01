India vs West Indies Prediction 1st Test, West Indies tour of India 2025

India vs West Indies Prediction: Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in a home test match.

It is time for a new era to begin in the Indian Cricket Team. Shubman Gill will lead India in his first home test series as they will host West Indies in two test matches. After the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindran Ashwin, this is the first time that India will play a home test. The first game will be live from Narendra Modi Stadium.

The action starts at 9:30 AM, as the match will be played between October 2 (Thursday) and October 6 (Monday). India have drafted some new faces to the squad, and it will be a chance for the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhurv Jurel to make their mark. Rishabh Pant will be a big miss, who is recovering from his injury. For West Indies, former captain Kraigg Brathwaite and speedster Shamar Joseph are out due to injury as well.

IND vs WI: Match Info.

· Series: West Indies tour of India 2025

· Match: India vs West Indies, 1st Test

· Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· Time: 9:30 AM IST

· Date: October 2-6, 2025 (Thursday-Monday)

India vs West Indies: Head-to-Head: IND (23) – WI (30)

The overall head-to-head record between these two is slightly in favor of West Indies. They have won 30 out of 100 tests between the two sides; India have recorded 23 wins, and 47 games have been drawn.

IND vs WI: Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is looking good for pacers. In some of the visuals of the pitch available, the wicket looks green with good bounce. But as expected, it might deteriorate with time, and spinners will come into play. The batting will become tough as the game goes on, and spinners will dominate the game.

IND vs WI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

IND vs WI: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the coming five days in Ahmedabad shows a 20 percent chance of rain. There is a strong chance of light rain on the last three days. The temperature is expected to be between 28 and 30°C, with the humidity around 70-75 percent.

IND vs WI: Last Five Results

India: L, W, L, D, W

West Indies: L, W, L, L, L

India vs West Indies: Predicted XIs:

India: Y. Jaiswal, KL Rahul, S. Sudharsan, S. Gill (c), D. Padikkal, D. Jurel (wk), R. Jadeja, A. Patel, J. Bumrah, W. Sundar, Md. Siraj

West Indies: J. Campbell, B. King, T. Chanderpaul, S. Hope (wk), A. Athanaze, R. Chase (c), J. Greaves, J. Blades, K. Pierre, J. Seales, J. Warrican

IND vs WI: Probable Best Batter

India: Captain Shubman Gill had a record-breaking performance in the last series. He also showed decent form in T20Is. But the way he led in tests, he will be a big wicket in the game.

West Indies: A lot will depend on how Shai Hope bats for West Indies. He is a great batter with a good ability to tackle spin, which will be tested in this series.

IND vs WI: Probable Best Bowler

India: Ravindra Jadeja will have the responsibility to lead the Indian spin attack after Ashwin's retirement. This is his home ground, and he knows the conditions pretty well.

West Indies: Jayden Seales had an impressive series against Australia at home. He bowled with good pace and swung the ball to both sides.

India vs West Indies Today’s Match Prediction: West Indies have been poor in this format. They have not been able to challenge the opposition. A lot is going on in West Indian cricket, and their performance is declining year after year. They are up against one of the top test sides, and it will be a tough tour for them.

Though they have good players, as a complete unit, there are flaws in batting. The absence of Braithwaite and Joseph will surely make an impact for them. India have also gone with young players, but at home, they are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!