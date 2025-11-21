India vs South Africa Prediction 2nd test, South Africa tour of India 2025

India vs South Africa Prediction: Temba Bavuma has yet to lose a test match as a South African captain.

Not many predicted the result in Kolkata when India had only 124 runs to chase in the first game. But South Africa came from behind and bowled India out for just 93 runs, recording a famous win. India were trapped in their own plan, and batters didn't have an answer for Simon Harmer and co. That made India suffer yet another home test defeat, and they slipped to fourth in the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table.

The second test will be live from Barsapara Cricket Stadium on November 22-26 (Saturday-Wednesday) with a scheduled start of 9 AM IST. India have lost captain Shubman Gill because of injury, and they will have to find an ideal replacement, as Gill has been the best batter for India in tests this year. South Africa also struggled with the bat, but they had small partnerships that helped them win the games. India need to take note of South Africa's book and try to replicate it in Guwahati.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 9:00 AM IST

· Date: November 22-26, 2025 (Saturday-Wednesday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (16) – SA (19)

South Africa have stretched their lead to 19 test wins against India now. These sides have faced each other in 45 tests; India have won 16, and ten games between the two have been drawn.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

This is the first ever test to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The wicket here has been good for batting, but in tests, it is expected to be more in favor of spinners. It might turn slow as the game goes on, and batting will be difficult with the time. Hence, the team that wins the toss should bat first.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the next five days in Guwahati is clear and suggests no rain. The temperature is expected to be between 23 and 25°C with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph and 50-60 percent humidity.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, W, L, W, W

India: D, W, W, W, L

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: Y. Jaiswal, KL Rahul, W, Sundar, S. Sudharsan, R. Pant (wk), D. Jurel, R. Jadeja, A. Patel, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, Md. Siraj

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, R. Rickelton, A. Markram, T. Bavuma ©, W. Mulder, T. Stubbs, K. Verreynne (wk), C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, S. Harmer

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Temba Bavuma is the man for South Africa. He played well in testing conditions and negotiated well against spinners.

India: For India, KL Rahul is the key batter. Because he has the temperament to bat long and do well against spin, which India need here.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Simon Harmer has been brilliant since his return for South Africa. In these conditions, he has the game-changer.

India: For India, Kuldeep Yadav with his variations will be the one to watch out for. He can turn the ball with good pace and uses the crease well.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: India should have won the first test, but they let the chance get away. Spinners will dominate, and the team that can bat well will have more chance of winning. India will be missing the services of Shubman Gill, which will be another key blow to them going into this important game.

South Africa have all players available, and they have cracked the code to put Indians under pressure. Hence, they have a good chance of recording another win here. But because India have a slight advantage of home conditions, they will be favorites going into this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!