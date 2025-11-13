India vs South Africa Prediction 1st test, South Africa tour of India 2025

India vs South Africa Prediction: India and South Africa will battle it out to get a win in the World Test Championship 2025-27 table.

The stage is set, and two strong test teams are ready to lock horns for two games. The current World Test Championship winner, South Africa, will take on the two-time WTC finalists, India, on Indian soil. This game will be live from Eden Gardens in Kolkata between November 11 and 14 with a scheduled start of 9:30 AM IST. Rishabh Pant has made his comeback to the Indian side, which will strengthen India's batting.

Similarly, captain Temba Bavuma is back for South Africa, who showed good form in the recent unofficial test against India A. This series is going to be historic. Shubman Gill has not lost a series since becoming the captain, and Temba Bavuma has not lost a test since taking over the captaincy. So, there is a lot on the line for both teams and captains. We are in for some battle against spin, as two teams are likely to go with three spinners in their playing XIs.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match: India vs South Africa, 1st Test

· Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

· Time: 9:30 AM IST

· Date: November 14-18, 2025 (Friday-Tuesday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (16) – SA (18)

India and South Africa have been up against each other 44 times in Test cricket. The Proteas are leading the scoreline with 18 wins in comparison to 16 wins for India. These sides have settled with ten draws as well.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The black soil used on the surface of Eden Gardens makes it an excellent deck for spinners. The first two days will be ideal to bat on when the wicket is firm and tight, but it will start to suffer wear and tear, which will open up cracks, and spinners will dominate. There can be variable bounce as well with the time, and batting first can be ideal.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the next five days in Kolkata is sunny with no sign of rain. It shows the temperature to be hovering between 23 and 25°C, with 40-50 percent humidity and a moderate wind speed around 10 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, W, W, L, L

India: L, W, L, L, W

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: Y. Jaiswal, KL Rahul, S. Sudharsan, S. Gill (c), R. Pant (wk), D. Jurel, R. Jadeja, A. Patel, W. Sundar, J. Bumrah, Md. Siraj

South Africa: T. de Zorzi, A. Markram, T. Bavuma ©, W. Mulder, D. Brevis, K. Verreynne (wk), S. Muthusamy, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, S. Harper, K. Rabada

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Shubman Gill is in prime form since becoming captain of India. He has scored the most runs in 2025 in the longest format. He will be India's premier batter.

India: South Africa have had various contributions with the bat. Aiden Markram has always been the top batter for South Africa when it comes to scoring against big teams.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja has been the key bowler for India at home. He has always taken wickets, and his numbers in the second innings are brilliant.

India: Keshav Maharaj took nine wickets in the last test against Pakistan. He is very smart and has always done well in India.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: It is expected to be a tough battle as the two teams will take on each other to climb up the WTC ladder. India at home have an incredible record. Apart from one series against New Zealand last year, India are undefeated since the last decade. Spin will be the key here.

South Africa also have good spinners, but India have more experienced ones, who can bowl at one line consistently for long periods of time. Then these Indian batters know how to play spin batters and don't panic. That is another factor for the touring team when they play in India. Hence, we strongly feel India might win the first game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!