India vs South Africa Prediction 1st T20I, South Africa tour of India 2025

We are just 8-9 weeks away from the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Team India will enter the tournament as the current champions. Hence, Suryakumar Yadav and his men are gearing up for the coming mega event. They will take on South Africa for five T20Is in December. The first game will be live from Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9 (Tuesday) at 7 PM IST.

The biggest positive for India is the return of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, who missed some action due to injuries. Hardik's return will give balance to the squad, while Gill is ready to open with Abhishek Sharma. South Africa also have David Miller and Anrich Nortje returning to the squad since 2024. We will have an all-star battle between the two best T20I sides. Fans want to see some fireworks, and the way both teams are lined up, fireworks are guaranteed.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match : India vs South Africa, 1st T20I

· Venue : Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : December 09, 2025 (Tuesday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (18) – SA (12)

India have enjoyed success over South Africa in T20 internationals. The Men in Blue have recorded 18 wins over the Proteas out of 31 games played between the two. South Africa have managed to win 12 games, with one no-result.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Barabati Stadium is a good surface, which has a batting-friendly wicket. However, spinners have enjoyed bowling here in the lateral half of the game. The wicket will become challenging because of the variable bounce. However, the dew will make it even in the second innings while chasing.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Cuttack is predicted to be cloudy, with the temperature declining to around 20°C. The expected humidity will be touching 78 percent with a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: NR, L, W, L, L

India: NR, L, W, W, NR

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Samson (wk), H. Pandya, S. Dube, A. Patel, V. Chakravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

South Africa: Q. de Kock (wk), A. Markram (c), T. Stubbs, D. Brevis, D. Miller, G. Linde, M. Jansen, C. Bosch, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Quinton de Kock slammed an excellent century in the final ODI. He showed that he is in good form and loves scoring against the Indian side across formats.

India: Abhishek Sharma has been the best Indian T20I batter in 2025. His high-risk approach has helped India get a flying start in almost every game. He has done well on Indian pitches.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj will get good assistance from the wicket. He bowled well in the final ODI and will be a tough bowler to score off.

India: Varun Chakravarthy is the no. 1 ranked T20I bowler, and he has troubled South Africa in the past. His rise as India's leading T20I spinner for India.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: India at home are very strong in this format. Even their form in T20I is probably the best among their participants. South Africa are also strong, but in these conditions, they will feel a little bit of pressure. The bowling for India is stronger than South Africa. Chakravarthy and Kuldeep are two genuine wicket-takers, and Bumrah and Arshdeep are two excellent T20I fast bowlers.

Then, Indian batting is very strong, and on flat pitches like Cuttack, they can dismantle any opposition. In both departments, South Africa look marginally weaker than India. That is why India are firm favorites going into the first T20I on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!