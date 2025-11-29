India vs South Africa Prediction 1st ODI, South Africa tour of India 2025

India vs South Africa Prediction: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back for the ODI series against South Africa.

The long wait for the Indian fans is over, and they can see their favorites players in action on Sunday. Former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have joined the team and will be on the field for the first ODI. This game will be live from JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30 (Sunday) at 1:30 PM IST. India are coming off an embarrassment in the test, where they suffered a 0-2 clean sweep.

That raised many questions on players and head coach Gautam Gambhir. But the format will be different here, and Rohit and Virat will be the center of attractions. Notably, Subman Gill hasn't recovered from his neck injury, so the BCCI has given the captaincy job to star keeper KL Rahul. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are also back in ODIs. But South Africa will be keen to start the series on a positive note. They outplayed the Indians in tests and have players in good form for this series.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

· Venue: JSCA International Cricket Stadium, Ranchi

· Time: 1:30 PM IST

· Date: November 30, 2025 (Sunday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (40) – SA (51)

The upcoming game will be the 95th ODI between these two sides. South Africa have a good record, as they have won 51 matches until now, as compared to 40 wins for the Men in Blue. There have been three washed-out games between these two teams as well.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

JSCA International Cricket Stadium is considered a good batting wicket, which will get slower with time. More than fast bowlers, spinners will get more out of this wicket. There will be grip and turn for slow bowlers, making it a good competition between bat and ball.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Ranchi is good with some clouds. The temperature in the afternoon will rise up to 25°C with a moderate wind speed of 12 kmph and an average humidity around 40 and 50 percent.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: W, L, L, W, L

India: W, W, L, L, W

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: R. Sharma, Y. Jaiswal, V. Kohli, T. Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), W. Sundar, R. Jadeja, N. Kumar Reddy, H. Rana, K. Yadav, A. Singh

South Africa: Q. de Kock (wk), R. Rickelton, T. Bavuma (C), A. Markram, M. Breetzke, T. de Zorzi, D. Brevis, C. Bosch, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, L. Ngidi

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Quinton de Kock has incredible stats against India. He has the most ODI runs against India in this current squad. He has six hundred in just 20 innings.

India: Rohit Sharma has one century and 73 in the last two ODI innings. He scored runs on tough Australia wickets and will be key for India in this series opener in Ranchi.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Marco Jansen had a great second test and won the Player of the Match award. He can swing and bang the ball with his height, which makes him a difficult bowler to face.

India: Arshdeep Singh is the key for India. He has shown promising signs in Australia and is someone whom India will depend on in death overs as well.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams have some weaknesses going into this game. India have an inexperienced bowling attack where Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are not available. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna need to do bulk of the job, who have played a combined of 40 odd ODIs. South Africa have Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, two of their experienced pacers, with Keshav Maharaj.

Without Gill and Shreyas Iyer, India also have to adjust to two new faces in the top four. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma are good options, but they are very new in this format. That is why South Africa look more settled at the moment, and they can start the ODI series with a win.

