India vs South Africa 4th T20I Prediction, South Africa tour of India 2025

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa has been like a seesaw. India dominated the first T20I, and South Africa bounced back with a thrilling win in the second game. Then again, India were too good for the Proteas, and they thrashed South Africa to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The next game is in Lucknow. The fourth T20I will be live from Ekana Stadium on December 17 (Wednesday), starting at 7 PM IST.

Team India had two forced changes, and they are likely to stick with the same eleven. But the concern about the form of captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill is still haunting India. The T20 World Cup 2026 is just 7 matches away, and India's two premier batters are struggling to score runs. On the other hand, South Africa have to stick with the same eleven; making too many changes is not helping them in this series.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match : India vs South Africa, 4th T20I

· Venue : Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : December 17, 2025 (Wednesday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (20) – SA (13)

With a win in Dharamsala, India have taken their win tally to 20 wins over South Africa in T20Is. These sides have met 34 times in this format. South Africa have managed to beat India in 13 games, and one washed-out game has also been recorded.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is slow and sluggish. The batters can score here once they get set. But the wicket is expected to grip more with time, and spinners will be hard to play. This wicket gets slow, and the bounce can be uneven with the time. That can make it hard to play big shots.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Lucknow will be pretty good. The temperature will be around 20-22°C, with a predicted humidity of 45-55 percent and a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, L, L, W, L

India: W, NR, W, L, W

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, H. Pandya, S. Dube, J. Sharma (wk), H. Rana, A. Singh, K. Yadav, V. Chakaravarthy

South Africa: R. Hendricks, Q. de Kock (wk), A. Markram (c), D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, D. Ferreira, M. Jansen, C. Bosch, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi, O. Baartman

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Aiden Markram played a long hand in Dharamsala and scored a fifty in tough conditions. He showed good form, and being a captain, he is expected to fire in this game.

India: Abhishek Sharma has had starts in all three games, and a big innings is due. The way he takes the game with his approach makes him very dangerous if he can play only for just 7-8 overs.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Lungi Ngidi is the highest wicket-taker for South Africa. He has taken wickets with the new ball and has also outfoxed the batters with his cutters in the death overs.

India: Arshdeep Singh has taken wickets with the new ball. He is coming off a Player of the Match performance and looked high in confidence in the last game.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams have won alternate matches in this series. India are coming off a good win, and they will be high on confidence. Their bowlers have shown good discipline and bowled in tight length. Then the Indian spinners are the main reason that South African batters have struggled in this series.

South Africa don't have regular spinners, and they have lacked taking wickets in the middle over as well. The batting early on is a problem. If the top-order batters for South Africa can negotiate the powerplay, they can charge on Indian bowlers. But India have been performing well, and we back them to beat South Africa in the fourth T20I on Wednesday.

