India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Prediction, South Africa tour of India 2025

After winning the ODI series, Team India carried on the momentum in the first T20I at Barabati Stadium. India embarrassed South Africa with a 101-run win. South Africa suffered their lowest T20I total, which resulted in the biggest defeat for them in this format. The action shifts to Mullanpur, as the two teams will take each other at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. The game will be live at 7 PM IST on December 11 (Tuesday).

Hardik Pandya showed why he is so important for the Indian T20I side. He slammed a much-needed fifty when India were in trouble. With the ball, India didn't let the game slip away. South Africa had a powerful batting unit, but none of their batters stayed on a ticket for long. Arshdeep Singh set the tone, and then the spinners. South Africa did manage to bowl well, but their batting is something, which needs to click.

IND vs SA: Match Info.

· Series : South Africa tour of India 2025

· Match : India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

· Venue : Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : December 11, 2025 (Thursday)

India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head: IND (19) – SA (12)

India recorded their 19th T20I win over South Africa in Cuttack. There have been 32 T20Is between the two sides; South Africa have won 12 games, and one match was abandoned.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report

The stadium in New Chandigarh is a new stadium, and this will be the first T20I game to be played at this venue. The wicket here is firm, and the bounce will be true. Batters will love batting here, as the ball comes well onto the bat. Spinners will have a big role, but the dew will be a big headache for the bowling sides.

IND vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in New Chandigarh will be partly cloudy with the temperature around 18°C. The humidity is expected to be around 65-70 percent, with a moderate wind speed around 5 kmph.

IND vs SA: Last Five Results

South Africa: L, W, L, L, L

India: L, W, W, NR, W

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, A. Patel, J. Sharma (wk), H. Pandya, S. Dube, V. Chakravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

South Africa: Q. de Kock (wk), A. Markram (c), T. Stubbs, D. Brevis, D. Miller, D. Ferreira, M. Jansen, C. Bosch, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi

IND vs SA: Probable Best Batter

South Africa: Tristan Stubbs played some good shots in Cuttack but got out cheaply. But his experience of playing in India will surely come in handy for him.

India: Abhishek Sharma missed the first game. But he has always bounced back after a failure. If he plays 20 balls, he will mark a fifty. So, it will be important to stop him.

IND vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

South Africa: Lungi Ngidi took two wickets in the first two overs. His spell put India under pressure in the powerplay, and he is capable of doing the same.

India: Arshdeep Singh set the tone for India with the ball. He swings the ball with good pace and can take a couple of early wickets.

India vs South Africa Today’s Match Prediction: Irrespective of the first game, we expect a cracking contest in New Chandigarh. It is a batting paradise, and both teams have good batters. India have a strong batting unit, and they are very good in these conditions. South Africa might struggle against spin, and Indian spinners are too good in these conditions.

The biggest edge that India have is their strong bowling unit. They have a wicket-taker with a new ball, excellent death bowlers, and brilliant spinners. South Africa don't need to panic; they just need to tackle the spinners well. But the form and conditions are in favor of India, and they are likely to win this game on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!