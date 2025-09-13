India vs Pakistan Prediction, Match 6, Asia Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan Prediction: India and Pakistan will eye a win on Sunday to qualify for Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

Finally, the time has come. The highly anticipated game of the Asia Cup 2025 featuring India and Pakistan is ready to be showcased. This contest will be live from Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14 (Sunday) at 8 PM IST. There is still some criticism over this game because of the tensions between two countries. However, the game is on, and we will have the next episode of cricket's biggest rivalry.

The stakes will be high, and pressure will be on both teams. India thrashed UAE in their opening, as Pakistan did to Oman. Both sides have shown their 'spin to win' strategy. Now, it is time to execute the plans when it matters. India have a slight edge because of the form their players are in. But writing off Pakistan in Dubai will not be wise. Pakistan have beaten India in two out of three T20Is in Dubai. So, it is expected to be a great game for the cricket lovers.

IND vs PAK: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 6

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 13, 2025 (Saturday)

IND vs PAK: Head-to-Head: India (10) vs Pakistan (3)

These two teams have been totally contrasting in the last five years or so. For Pakistan, it is never easy to beat India. That shows from the record as well. India have won 10 out of 13 games between the two, while Pakistan have settled with three wins.

IND vs PAK: Pitch Report

The surface in Dubai has been green, which makes the new ball swing initially. But this is traditionally a slow wicket, which is more spin-friendly. Spinners from both teams will enjoy bowling here. Most recently, the team batting first has won more games in Dubai.

IND vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

IND vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast during the scheduled time in Dubai shows heat waves, with a 36°C temperature. The moderate wind speed will be around 18 km/h, with 65 percent humidity.

IND vs PAK: Last Five Results

India: L, W, W, NR, W

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, W

IND vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

India’s XI: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Samson (wk), S. Dube, H. Pandya, A. Patel, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, V. Chakaravarthy

Pakistan’s XI: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, Md. Haris (wk), F. Zaman, S. Agha (c), H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, S. Muqeem, A. Ahmed

IND vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

India: With the game evolving very fast, players like Abhishek Sharma are in more demand. The no. 1 ranked batter plays in an ultra-aggressive style, and if he plays for six overs, India will be flying.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman is a good player against spin. That will help him play against Indian spinners. He can be a big threat for India in this game.

IND vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

India: Kuldeep Yadav has loved bowling against Pakistan. He has a good history against them and will be confident after the last match performance.

Pakistan: Abrar Ahmed has been very good with his googlies and leg-spin. He is a wicket-taker and can bowl a very economical spell in the game.

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Pakistan are gaining confidence with every game. Their batting is still a concern because they are not getting complete performance with the bat. But if they do it, India can be in trouble. But India are in a good space. Their batters are scoring runs and scoring them in double-quick time.

India are going with a template, which involves risks, but the reward is high. If they get going early, it will be hard to stop them. Bowlers for India are more experienced and perfectly suited for this pitch. That is why India will have an edge over Pakistan, and they might win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!