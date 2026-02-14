India vs Pakistan Prediction, Match 27, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

In the last few months, there have been a lot of controversies involving ICC, BCCI, and PCB. There was a call from Pakistan to boycott the class against India on February 15. But all seems well, and the two rivals will be up against each other for the biggest cricket rivalry. India are scheduled to take on Pakistan in Colombo. This contest will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday at 7 PM IST.

India landed in Sri Lanka a day ago, and they have to quickly adapt to the conditions, whereas Pakistan have been in Colombo for almost a month. They have picked up a perfect combination according to the playing conditions. Hence, we can expect a better fight from Pakistan this time around. But India have been the best team in this format, and they have players for all conditions. Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to be back, replacing Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh. So, India will be ready for any challenge thrown at them.

IND vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs Pakistan, Match 27

· Venue : R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

IND vs PAK: Head-to-Head: IND (13) – PAK (3)

The IND vs PAK rivalry has seen 16 episodes in the shorter format. India have been victorious 13 times, whereas Pakistan has three wins under their belt.

IND vs PAK: Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium has been on the slower side, and it is expected to break down with time. There is also a prediction for rain, which will make bowling first a good option. But if it doesn't rain, both teams will look to bat first, because the wicket will slow down with time, making it difficult to bat.

IND vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Colombo shows scattered thunderstorms during the scheduled time. The temperature will be at 26°C maximum, with a moderate wind speed of 10 kmph and humidity around 84 percent.

IND vs PAK: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, W

India: W, W, W, W, W

India vs Pakistan: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, I. Kishan (wk), S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, H. Pandya, S. Dube, R. Singh, A. Patel, K. Yadav, V. Chakaravarthy, J. Bumrah

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, B. Azam, S. Agha (c), U. Khan (wk), S. Khan, Md. Nawaz, S. Afridi, F. Ashraf, U. Tariq, A. Ahmed

IND vs PAK: Players to Watch out for

Pakistan: Saim Ayub also holds a key for Pakistan. He is also batting well and also taking wickets in the powerplay. That is why he will be a big player for Pakistan.

India: Hardik Pandya has been in red-hot form and won the MOTM award in the previous game. His ability to win games with bat and ball makes him the X-factor for this team.

India vs Pakistan Today’s Match Prediction: There has been a lot going on off the field, as many statements have been passed from former cricketers from both sides. But it will be all about nerves. India have experience delivering at such a stage, and they have beaten Pakistan thrice in the 2026 Asia Cup. Usman Tariq can be challenging because India have not played him until now.

But it won't make much difference for India; as professionals, one can expect a better show from them. Spinners for Pakistan are doing a great job in these conditions, and their top order is also performing. The middle order is fragile for Pakistan. Hence, we believe India will win this game.

