India vs New Zealand Prediction 4th T20I, New Zealand tour of India 2026

The No. 1 ranked team, India, have played like the best team in the world in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. With two games left to play, India have already won the series with three consecutive wins. They have not just won those matches but also humiliated New Zealand with some unbelievable and insane batting performances. India recorded their highest T20I total against New Zealand in the first game.

It was followed by lightning-quick chases in the next two matches. The top three batters for India have smashed 25 sixes in three games, whereas the entire New Zealand have scored 22 sixes in three games. That shows the clear difference between the two sides so far. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's form has looked at his best, which has made this batting lineup even more dangerous. Now, these two sides will meet in the fourth game. This game will be live at 7 PM IST on January 28 (Wednesday) at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

IND vs NZ: Match Info.

· Series : New Zealand tour of India 2026

· Match : India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I

· Venue : ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : January 28, 2026 (Wednesday)

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head: IND (17) – NZ (10)

India have won three consecutive games in this series and taken their tally to 17 T20I wins against this opposition. New Zealand have won 10 out of 28 matches in total, whereas one remaining game has been washed out.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report

The wicket in Vizag is a paradise for the batters. It is a kind of pitch where every batter wants to play on. There is not much help for the bowlers, and a small error can cost them a lot. This venue is known for offering more to the chasing side, which we might see among the two captains at the toss.

IND vs NZ: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the fourth T20I in Vizag will be clear and bright. The temperature on Wednesday evening will be around 24°C, with a humidity index reaching up to 80 percent along with a moderate speed of 8 km/h.

IND vs NZ: Last Five Results

New Zealand : NR, W, L, L, L

: NR, W, L, L, L India: NR, W, W, W, W

India vs New Zealand: Predicted XIs:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Tim Seifert is someone, who can play at a rapid tempo in the powerplay and he showed some glimpses in the previous game. So, the expectations will be high from him.

India: Abhishek Sharma is coming off a 14-ball fifty in the previous game. He is in the form of his life, and him playing 20 balls can change the match.

IND vs NZ: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Matt Henry brings in his experience and ability to the table. He can change the game with a great opening spell and can take a couple of early wickets.

India: Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning comeback in Guwahati with a game-changing spell. He won the player of the match and will be looking to deliver another good spell here.

India vs New Zealand Today’s Match Prediction: New Zealand have understood that to beat India in these conditions, they need to deliver an even better batting performance. It is because of the form these Indian batters are in; there is no target big enough for them. Then, Indian bowling has wicket-taking bowlers, who can change games from any stage.

That is what, New Zealand have missed this series. Their bowlers have not been consistent. Especially the spinners have failed and also leaked runs in the middle overs. That is what they need to work on going into the fourth game. But India are firm favorites to record another win here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!