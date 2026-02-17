India vs Netherlands Prediction, Match 36, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The reigning champion, India, have performed as expected in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In three games, they have recorded three one-sided wins. Only the USA troubled them a little, but they even let the opposition come close. Beating Pakistan in the last game must have filled them with even more confidence. India are already in the Super 8 round and will face the Netherlands in their final group game.

This contest will be live from the world's biggest venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, on February 18 (Wednesday) at 7 PM IST. India have won 23 of 24 ICC events in the last few editions, and it looks like this streak is going to continue here as well. There are chances that India can make some changes to their playing XI to give some game time to Sundar, Samson, or Siraj. The Netherlands will have a big task ahead of them because they are up against the world's best T20I side.

IND vs NED: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs Netherlands, Match 36

· Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 18, 2026 (Wednesday)

IND vs NED: Head-to-Head: IND (1) – NED (0)

These two sides have met only once, and India won that game between the two.

IND vs NED: Pitch Report

Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, has a slow deck, which generally offers more to the batters. The first innings is pretty good to bat on, as the batters will have good pace and bounce to work with. The average first-inning score of 172 is one of the highest among Indian venues. In the second innings, there can be a slow bounce on odd occasions, making it a little tough.

IND vs NED: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs NED: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Ahmedabad shows clear conditions with a moderate wind speed of 6 kmph. The temperature is predicted to be around 26°C with 30 percent humidity.

IND vs NED: Last Five Results

Netherlands: L, NR, L, W, L

India: L, W, W, W, W

India vs Netherlands: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, I. Kishan (wk), S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, H. Pandya, S. Dube, R. Singh, K. Yadav, A. Patel, V. Chakaravarthy, J. Bumrah

Netherlands: M. O’Dowd, M. Levitt, B. de Leede, C. Ackermann, S. Edwards (c) (wk), L. van Beek, Z. Lion-Cachet, A. Dutt, R. van der Merwe, K. Klein, F. Klaassen

IND vs NED: Players to Watch out for

Netherlands: For the Netherlands, the form of Bas de Leede will be key because he takes wickets with the ball and scores vital runs at no. 4.

India: Considering the current form, Ishan Kishan has been in destructive mood. He scores at a strike rate of around 200 and can tear apart the bowling unit.

India vs Netherlands Today’s Match Prediction: India and the Netherlands are different-level teams. India are probably the best T20I side in the world at the moment. They have different match-winners in the squad, and one player can win games on his own, like we saw what Ishan did against Pakistan. That is what we don't see with the Dutch.

They have some really good players like De Leede. Van Beek or Edwards. But consistency is the key. They also lack the experience of playing against strong teams. So, they might feel the pressure here. India are too good for them at the moment and are expected to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!