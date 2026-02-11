India vs Namibia Prediction, Match 18, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The defending champion, India, have a little tumble in their opening games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They felt the pressure when the USA executed their bowling plans and didn't let any Indian batter get away, except the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who played a match-winning knock. Suryakumar, who was considered a burden on the Indian T20I side, was the key performer in India's win. Then, the bowling was exceptional by India.

Team India will be in action for their second league game and will square off with Namibia. This game will be live from Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST. India will be without their dashing opener Abhishek Sharma, who has suffered a stomach pain. Sanju Samson is the frontrunner to replace him. India will also look to add Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar and make some changes. For Namibia, there is nothing to lose, and they will be looking to make an upset.

IND vs NAM: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs Namibia, Match 18

· Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 12, 2026 (Thursday)

IND vs NAM: Head-to-Head: IND (1) – NAM (0)

These two teams met once in the T20 World Cup 2021, and India won that game by nine wickets.

IND vs NAM: Pitch Report

Arun Jaitley Stadium has always been an incredible batting wicket. The wicket is flat, and the help for the bowlers is very little. It is all about batting and high scores here in T20s. The shorter boundaries and fast outfield are other factors that make it a difficult venue to defend the total.

IND vs NAM: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs NAM: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Delhi will be cooler, with the temperature going down to 17°C. There will be some cloud cover as well, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h and 59 percent humidity.

IND vs NAM: Last Five Results

Namibia: W, W, L, W, L

India: W, W, L, W, W

India vs Namibia: Predicted XIs:

India: I. Kishan (wk), S. Samson, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, H. Pandya, S. Dube, W. Sundar, A. Patel, V. Chakaravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

Namibia: J. Frylinck, G. Merwe Erasmus (c), L. Steenkamp, J. Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Z. Green (wk), R. Trumpelmann, D. Leicher, W. Myburgh, B. Scholtz, M. Heingo

IND vs NAM: Players to Watch out for

Namibia: Captain Erasmus has been the guiding force for Namibia and played a key role for this team to qualify for this tournament. He is a powerful striker and also bowls handy overs in the middle.

India: Ishan Kishan has been in great form at the top. He had a start against the USA but failed to carry on. But he will like the flat wicket and inexperienced bowling of Namibia.

India vs Namibia Today’s Match Prediction: Namibia had a poor first game, and they lost to the Netherlands. It was their bowling which failed and the batters crumbled under pressure. Now, they will be under more pressure because they will face an in-form Indian bowling unit. Then there is no match of the two batting units.

India are at the peak of their power, and the way they are playing at the moment, they will be all guns blazing. Be it bat first or bowl first, India are well suited to win, and their combination and form of players make them a firm favorites.

