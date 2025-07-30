India Test record at the Oval ahead of 5th Test

ENG vs IND: India beat England in the last test played between the two at The Oval.

The fourth test saw India have a humongous batting performance in their second innings, which saw the visitors batting for five sessions to save the test match. That has avoided the series defeat for them, which looked possible when India lost two wickets for nothing on the board. Both teams will look to regroup and play their best game.

These two sides will meet for the final time at The Oval in the fifth test. This match has a scheduled start of 3:30 PM, being played between Thursday (July 31) and Monday (August 4). England had a massive setback when Ben Stokes was ruled out. England shocked everyone while announcing their playing XI.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be missing along with Liam Dawson and Brydon Carse. They have added four new players to the team, with Ollie Pope as the game. India will also be without Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. The Oval has been a good venue for England and India will be under a lot of pressure of a series defeat.

ENG vs IND: How has India performed at The Oval in Tests?

The Oval has not brought much success for the Indian team. This is the same venue where India lost the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 against Australia. In 1936, India played a game at The Oval for the first time, losing it by nine wickets. The first win for India at this venue was in 1971.

Ajit Wadekar led the Indian team to win that game by four wickets. After that, India have to wait for 50 years to win their second test here, which was in 2021 under Virat Kohli. Overall, India have played 15 tests here, with two wins, six defeats, and seven draws.

ENG vs IND: India's Test Record at The Oval

Kennington Oval, famously known as The Oval, was built in 1845 and is one of the few cricket venues to host over 100 tests in history. India have two wins at this venue, but the biggest defeat they had was in the WTC 2021-23 final. However, they beat England when they faced them last time at this venue. Here we will look at the stats of the Indian players at this venue.

· Total Matches: 15

· Won: 2

· Lost: 6

· Drawn: 7

· Highest Total for IND: 66 All Out (170 overs), August 2007

· Lowest Total for IND: 94 All Out (29.2 overs), August 2014

· Most Runs for IND: Rahul Dravid (443 runs in 3 tests)

· Highest Individual Score for IND: Sunil Gavaskar - 221 runs (August 1979)

· Most 100s for IND: Rahul Dravid (2 centuries)

· Most 50s: Sachin Tendulkar, Gundappa Viswanath, and Shardul Thakur (3 fifties each)

· Most wickets for IND: Ravindra Jadeja (15 wickets in 3 matches)

· Best Bowling Figure in an Innings: Bhagwath Chandrasekhar (6/38)

ENG vs IND: What happened when India played England last time at The Oval Stadium?

The last meeting between India and England at The Oval was during the last tour in 2021. It was the fifth test of the five-match series when Virat Kohli (India) and Joe Root (England) were captains of their respective teams. The first innings saw a collapse for India, and they were all out for 191 runs, with Virat Kohli scoring a 50.

Chris Woakes (4/55) did the damage. In reply, England were 5/62 at one stage, but their late middle order managed good contributions. England took a 99-run lead and scored 290 with help of Ollie Pope (81) and Chris Woakes (50). But the second innings for India had better start, and they were 236/1. Rohit Sharma scored 127 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Rishabh Pant (50), and Shardul Thakur (60) scored half-centuries. England had a target of 368 runs to chase. Both openers scored half-centuries and made 100 runs for the first wicket. But they lost all ten wickets for 210 runs. Umesh Yadav took 3/60 in the second innings.