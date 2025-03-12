India Masters to play first semi-final of International Masters League on March 13

Raipur: Sri Lanka Masters, India Masters, West Indies Masters and Australia Masters have qualified for the semi-finals of the inaugural International Masters League.

India Masters, who are second in the points table with eight points from their five league games, will play the first semi-final at Raipur on Thursday, March 13. They will play the team that finishes third in the points table.

Sri Lanka Masters, who have topped the points table with eight points and a superior NRR, will play the team that finished fourth at the league stage in the second semi-final on Friday, March 14, at Raipur.

The third and fourth places in the points table will become clear after the last league game between Australia Masters and England Masters, which will be played in Raipur later today. Currently, the Australia Masters are at four points with one game to play, and the West Indies Masters are at six points after playing all their matches.

The final of the IML will also be played at Raipur on Sunday, 16 March.

Earlier on Saturday, India Masters gave the final touches to their preparations for the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, registering a spectacular seven-run win against West Indies Masters to kick off the final leg of the tournament in Raipur.

The home side rode Stuart Binny's three-wicket burst and a smart final over from Irfan Pathan to get over the line in the high-scoring thriller.

The stage was set for a nostalgic showdown, rekindling one of cricket's most legendary rivalries--Sachin Tendulkar vs. Brian Lara. While the Indian icon was rested, the contest still lived up to its billing, delivering a captivating blend of nostalgia and exhilarating action. (ANI)