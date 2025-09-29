IND-W vs SL-W Prediction Match 1, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs SL-W Prediction: India Women and Sri Lanka Women begin the proceedings of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on September 30.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is all set to begin as the top 8 teams are gearing up for the ultimate glory in women's cricket. Australia Women will put their title on the line, and this tournament promises to produce some high-octane clashes and memorable moments. The opening game of the tournament will feature the two co-hosts, India Women and Sri Lanka Women.

This action will begin at 3 PM IST on September 30 (Tuesday), taking place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. India Women recently played a home series against Australia Women and it was a close-fought battle. They finished the series with confidence on their side and will look to start this tournament with a win. But Sri Lanka Women have also shown great form in the past year or so. They have a great squad, and they can challenge India in this game.

IND-W vs SL-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 1

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

IND-W vs SL-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (31) – SL-W (3)

India Women have not let Sri Lanka get away easily and have dominated them most often. They have recorded wins in 31 games, while Sri Lanka Women have three wins, and one match between the two has been abandoned.

IND-W vs SL-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Guwahati is batting-friendly, as seen in the three ODIs played at this venue. Batters have enjoyed the ball coming onto the bat, and a fast outfield helps the batters to get full value of the shots. The boundaries are also smaller, and it is a high-scoring venue.

IND-W vs SL-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs SL-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon in Guwahati shows a 30 percent chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach around 35°C with 66 percent humidity and a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h.

IND-W vs SL-W: Last Five Results

India Women: L, W, L, W, L

Sri Lanka Women: L, W, W, L, L

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Predicted XIs:

India Women: P. Rawal, S. Mandhana, H. Kaur (c), H. Deol, D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), S. Rana, R. Yadav, K. Goud, A. Reddy, R. Thakur

Sri Lanka Women: C. Athapaththu (c), H. Perera, V. Gunaratne, K. Dilhari, D. Vihanga, H. Samarawickrama, A. Sanjeewani (wk), S. Kumari, P. Wathsala, M. Madara, I. Ranaweera

IND-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: Smriti Mandhana has scored 928 runs in 14 innings in 2025 and is in red-hot form. She is scoring runs every game and will fancy scoring runs in this game as well.

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Samarawickrama has been in decent nick in ODIs. She is the top scorer for Sri Lanka this year and has scored runs against all oppositions.

IND-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Sneh Rana is the leading wicket-taker for India in WODIs in 2025. She has taken 21 wickets in 11 games and is taking wickets in the middle overs.

Sri Lanka Women: Sugandika Kumari is an experienced spinner. She will be more effective with the old ball and can restrict the scoring rate for India.

IND-W vs SL-W Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams will be aware of the conditions and have prepared for this mega event. This match will be a big one, as the pressure will be massive. The rain or overcast conditions might also make a small impact, and it can be tough batting first as it will slow down.

Hence, the toss will be crucial. But because India women are playing at home, they will surely be favorites for this game. They have been playing better cricket than other Asian sides. Sri Lanka also have a good team, but the record, history, and current form are in India's favor.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!