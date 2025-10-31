IND-W vs SA-W Prediction Final, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs SA-W Prediction: One of India or South Africa will win their maiden Women's World Cup title.

History is in the making as two teams who are in search of their maiden Women's World Cup title have done the hard yards to make it to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. South Africa hammered the four-time champion England, while India probably recorded their best-ever win in women's ODI with a record chase to reach the final showdown.

Now, these two teams will try their luck to get their hands on the trophy. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team surpassed the biggest block and beat the 7-time champion Australia with brilliance from Jemimah Rodrigues and some useful contributions. Meanwhile, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp pushed South Africa through to the final.

Two teams who have managed to put on a performance under pressure will hope for one more good performance from their players. There is a lot on the line, and whoever wins it, it will be a historic moment. You can catch the action live on Sunday at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, starting at 3 PM IST.

IND-W vs SA-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, Final

· Venue: Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: November 02, 2025 (Sunday)

IND-W vs SA-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (20) – SA-W (13)

India and Women have faced each other in 34 WODIs so far. India have managed to win 20 games, while South Africa have won 13 matches, and there is one abandoned game as well.

IND-W vs SA-W: Pitch Report

The wicket in Navi Mumbai is excellent to bat on. India and Australia produced 679 runs within 99 overs in the final. Bowling wicket-to-wicket and slow ones can work well for the bowlers. There might be some early swing with the new ball and very little turn for spinners. Overall, it is a belter of a pitch, and as seen on Thursday, there will be heavy dew.

IND-W vs SA-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs SA-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Navi Mumbai shows chances of passing showers in the evening. The expected temperature will be ranging around 29 and 31°C with humidity above 65 percent and a moderate wind speed of 19 kmph.

IND-W vs SA-W: Last Five Results

India Women: L, L, W, NR, W

South Africa Women: W, W, W, L, W

IND-W vs SA-W: Predicted XIs:

India Women: S. Verma, S. Mandhana, H. Kaur (c), J. Rodrigues, D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Kaur, R. Yadav, K. Gaud, S. Charani, R. Singh Thakur

South Africa Women: L. Wolvaardt (c), T. Brits, S. Luus, A. Dercksen, A. Bosch, M. Kapp, S. Jafta (wk), C. Tryon, N. de Klerk, A. Khaka, N. Mlaba

IND-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues played an innings of a lifetime in the semis and will be confident. But most of the bets will be on Smriti Mandhana. She is the one in form and can do the maximum damage up front.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt played probably her best ODI innings in the semis and took her team into the final. She was unstoppable and changed gears as per the situation. She will be the biggest wicket for India.

IND-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Deepti Sharma is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this tournament with 17 wickets. She had some hammering against Australia but came back well with two wickets in her final over.

South Africa Women: Marizanne Kapp recorded a fifer in the semis and set the tone with the new ball. Her new ball spell can make things difficult for India as well.

IND-W vs SA-W Today’s Match Prediction: These two teams have shown that whenever they are put under pressure, they have produced improved performance. India have shown that they are ready to chase down 300+ total as well. South Africa have shown that they are ready to put up big scores. If we look at these two sides. India look stronger with their top order, while South Africa have an excellent middle order.

But then, South Africa have an in-form and experienced pace attack, but India are ahead in the spin department. That sums up the things, as two teams with different strengths will be up against each other. India have been poor in the field, and South Africa have grabbed most of the chances. That can make an impact, and we believe South Africa might get over the line in the final.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!