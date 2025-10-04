IND-W vs PAK-W Prediction Match 6, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs PAK-W Prediction: India Women have never lost an ODI game against Pakistan Women in the history.

This Sunday will be even bigger when India and Pakistan will be up against each other once again. The last three Sundays saw India beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, and this Sunday, these two teams will be facing each other in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The format and event will change, but the intensity will be similar. This game will kick off at 3 PM IST at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the tournament. India Women beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs in the tournament's opener, while Pakistan suffered a big defeat against Bangladesh women in their opening game. But more than the action, the clouds of uncertainty loom over this game because of the rain. But everyone will be praying for this game to get underway, and we can have an IND vs PAK game.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 6

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 3, 2025 (Friday)

IND-W vs PAK-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (11) – PAK-W (0)

These sides have been up against each other in 11 matches in the women's ODIs. All these games have ended in favor of India Women.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Pitch Report

The pitch will be under cover, which means there will be some moisture early on for the fast bowlers. Rain will have a big role in this game; the batting conditions initially will be tough, which can affect the projected score. Hence, the captain that wins the toss should look to bowl first.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs PAK-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Colombo shows a 45 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms. The highest temperature is likely to reach 29°C with 80-85 percent humidity and a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, L, W, L, W

Pakistan Women: W, L, L, W, L

IND-W vs PAK-W: Predicted XIs:

India Women: P. Rawal, S. Mandhana, H. Deol, H. Kaur (c), J. Rodrigues, R. Ghosh (wk), D. Sharma, A. Kaur, S. Rana, K. Gaud, S. Charani

Pakistan Women: M. Ali, O. Sohail, S. Amin, A. Riaz, S. Nawaz (wk), N. Pervaiz, F. Sana (c), R. Shamim, N. Sandhu, D. Baig, S. Iqbal

IND-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: It is very rare that Smriti Mandhana has gone without scoring much in consecutive innings. Hence, we can expect her to score big after the last failure.

Pakistan Women: Sidra Amin made a controversial gesture after his century a couple of days back, and she faced criticism. She now has a chance to shut down the critics with a game-changing knock.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Deepti Sharma has been brilliant with the ball. She bowls well with the old ball and extracts grip and turn from the pitch.

Pakistan Women: Diana Baig is Pakistan's most experienced bowler. Her performance will be the key, and she did well against Bangladesh with her 1/14 spell in 8 overs.

IND-W vs PAK-W Today’s Match Prediction: These two teams are standing on contrasting sides on the basis of the current form. India Women have played consistently against higher-ranked sides and have improved their game. But Pakistan Women have not been that lucky. They are still very average when it comes to competing at the highest level. Even the way both teams started this tournament suggests India Women are likely to get a win on Sunday.

