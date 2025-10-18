IND-W vs ENG-W Prediction Match 20, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs ENG-W Prediction: India Women need to beat England in Indore to stay in the race for the semifinal.

After two cracking wins to start the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India Women have found themselves in a must-win situation. It is because they have failed to defend big totals in the last two games, resulting in two straight defeats. With two wins and two defeats, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team are in a tricky situation. They will face the four-time champion England Women in the next game.

This game will be live from Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 19 (Sunday) at 3 PM IST. If India lose this game, it will become very hard for them to qualify for the semis. On the other hand, England Women are one win away from qualifying for the semis. They are undefeated so far and will be expecting points from this game. They had a lucky escape in the previous game against Pakistan Women because of rain. But they also need to address it in their batting unit.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs England Women, Match 20

· Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 19, 2025 (Sunday)

IND-W vs ENG-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (27) – ENG-W (32)

These two sides have faced each other in 61 matches in the WODIs. England women have 32 wins, India women have 27, and two games have been called off.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Pitch Report

The pitch in Indore is good for batting. Two games have been played here, and both have seen batters getting runs. However, pacers can expect early swing with the new ball, and spinners will get grip. But the record shows that it is a good wicket for chasing.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs ENG-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast shows cloudy conditions in Indore during the game time. The temperature will be as high as 31°C with the expected humidity around 45-50 percent and 6 kmph wind speed.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Last Five Results

India Women: L, L, W, W, L

England Women: L, W, W, W, NR

IND-W vs ENG-W: Predicted XIs:

India Women: P. Rawal, S. Mandhana, H. Deol, H. Kaur (c), J. Rodrigues, D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Kaur, S. Rana, K. Gaud, S. Charani

England Women: T. Beaumont, A. Jones (wk), H. Knight, N. Sciver-Brunt (c), S. Dunkley, E. Lamb, A. Capsey, C. Dean, S. Ecclestone, L. Smith, L. Bell

IND-W vs ENG-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: After a few failures, Smriti Mandhana looked in great touch against Australia. She will be India's biggest hope in this important clash.

England Women: Nat Sciver Brunt scored a century in the last innings she batted. She has played well against India and scored runs in the past.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Kranti Goud has been the find for India in recent times. She is bowling well with the new ball and taking early wickets.

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone was rested for the last game, but she is likely to be back in the team. She has been the no. 1 ranked ODI bowler for a consistent few years now.

IND-W vs ENG-W Today’s Match Prediction: England have slightly better record over India in women's ODIs. But in the last few years, India have done well in this rivalry. But overall, if we see, England are looking better in terms of the form. India are coming off two consecutive defeats, and they are struggling with the ball.

They have leaked runs in the final overs. It is because they don't have experienced pacers. The bowling will be a big area for India because England will target the bowling. On the other hand, England have a rather more experienced team; that is why they will start the tournament as favorites.

