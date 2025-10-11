IND-W vs AUS-W Prediction Match 13, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs AUS-W Prediction: Australia Women will be looking to carry on their unbeaten streak in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

It is time for a high-profile game in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which will bring India Women and Australia Women up against each other. This game will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, starting at 3 PM IST on October 12 (Sunday). India Women had a tough defeat in the last game against South Africa. They had the game under their belt at one stage.

But Nadine de Klerk snatched the victory from their jaws. That was a heartbreaking defeat, and they need a special performance to get over that. But the challenge will be even bigger as they will face the toughest team in the world. Australia Women are undefeated and will look to carry it on. They had a hard-fought win against Pakistan, and Beth Mooney slammed one of the best centuries of her career to take the team over the line.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs Australia Women, Match 13

· Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 12, 2025 (Sunday)

IND-W vs AUS-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (11) – AUS-W (48)

India Women and Australia Women have faced each other in 49 ODIs. Australia are leading by a big margin of 47 wins, while India Women have won 11 games.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Pitch Report

The surface in Vizag is very even. It has swing and seam for the fast bowlers, while spinners will be in the game because of the slowness of the wicket. Batters will have to spend time on the wicket to adjust. The bounce is consistent here, and boundaries are not big enough. The average score here is between 260 and 270.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs AUS-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Vizag shows cloudy conditions with the highest temperature to be around 32°C. The humidity is expected to be between 65 and 75 percent with a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, L, W, W, L

Australia Women: L, W, W, NR, W

IND-W vs AUS-W: Predicted XIs:

India Women: P. Rawal, S. Mandhana, H. Deol, H. Kaur (c), J. Rodrigues, R. Ghosh (wk), D. Sharma, A. Kaur, S. Rana, K. Gaud, S. Charani

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), P. Litchfield, E. Perry, B. Mooney, A. Sutherland, A. Gardner, T. McGrath, G. Wareham, K. Garth, A. King, M. Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: Richa Ghosh has shown why she is the powerhouse of this Indian side. India should use him up in order to get more out of her.

Australia Women: Beth Mooney scored a century for ages in the previous game, which made the difference between winning and losing. She even scored runs in the recent series against India.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Kranti Goud has been on point in the last two games. She is taking wickets and bowling a tight line to the bowlers.

Australia Women: Kim Garth bowled well in the last game, and she has the experience of playing against India and doing well.

IND-W vs AUS-W Today’s Match Prediction: The last time Australia Women lost an ODI was against India in the last month. So, that means that India have the ingredients to beat them. But the issue with them is that their batters are struggling at the moment. Smriti Mandhana is the backbone of batting, and she is struggling, which is affecting other batters.

Adding to that, Indian batters are playing too many dot balls, whereas Australian women, irrespective of the situation, play freely. Then the inexperienced pace attack of India is another area of concern. Australian women are better in all departments and have experience winning big matches. That is why we believe Australia are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!