IND-W vs AUS-W Prediction 3rd ODI, Australia Women tour of India 2025

IND-W vs AUS-W Prediction: India Women will be facing Australia Women in the series decider on Saturday in Delhi.

Australia Women suffered their biggest ODI defeat as India Women thrashed them by 102 runs. That helped them to level the series 1-1 with one match left to play. These two teams will be up against each other at Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 20 with a scheduled start of 1:30 PM IST. This is the final game for both teams ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

The stakes will be high, and whoever wins the series will be high on confidence ahead of the World Cup. India Women produced a clinical effort in the second game. Can they produce another one here? They have batted well in both games, and the bowling unit has shown good improvements from the first match. Australia Women have to look for some changes to their batting unit, and they will come hard at the Indians. So, get ready for another great battle.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Match Info.

· Series: Australia Women tour of India 2025

· Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

· Time: 1:30 PM IST

· Date: September 20, 2025 (Saturday)

IND-W vs AUS-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (11) – AUS-W (47)

India have taken their win tally to 11 victories in ODIs against Australia Women. But Australia still have a big lead of 47 out of 58 games.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Pitch Report

Arun Jaitley Stadium offers one of the flattest wickets across all Indian venues. The humid weather will be the reason that the pitch will be high. This is not a big ground, and boundaries are smaller with a lightning-fast outfield. Both teams will look to chase here.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs AUS-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon in Delhi will be sunny and bright, with the highest temperature going up to 36°C. The moderate wind speed is around 14-16 km/h with 50 percent.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, L, W, L, W

Australia Women: W, W, W, W, L

India Women vs Australia Women: Predicted XIs:

India Women: S. Mandhana, P. Rawal, H. Deol, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), S. Rana, A. Reddy, R. Yadav, R. Singh Thakur, K. Goud

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), P. Litchfield, E. Perry, B. Mooney, A. Sutherland, A. Gardner, T. McGrath, G. Wareham, A. King, D. Brown, M. Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: Smriti Mandhana has scored a fifty and a century in two innings. Being the no. 1 ranked ODI batter, she is expected to deliver yet another match-winning knock here.

Australia Women: Beth Mooney has played well in both games. She finished the game in the ODI and can be a difficult batter to bowl to if she gets set.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Kranti Goud is the leading wicket-taker of this series. She took three important wickets in the last game and gave India a good start with the ball.

Australia Women: Darcie Brown made an impact right away; she was drafted in the playing XI for the second game. She took three important wickets and made the ball talk.

IND-W vs AUS-W Today’s Match Prediction: India Women will be riding high on confidence after what they achieved in the second ODI. This was the first time that a team beat Australia Women by over 100 runs. That must have boosted the hosts with some confidence. They made notable changes to their XI and brought in an extra bowler, and it worked well for them.

Australia Women will be under pressure here because of the series on the line. This is a match of two heavyweights; whoever throws the first punch will get an edge. But because Australia Women have an incredible record over India Women, we feel they will win this game.

