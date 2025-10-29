IND-W vs AUS-W Prediction 2nd Semi-final, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs AUS-W Prediction: India aim to make it through their third final of the ICC Women's World Cup.

India Women have succeeded in qualifying for the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. But they are up against the strongest side in the competition. The seven-time champions Australia are ready to roll up their sleeves and head into what would be their 10th final appearance.

This semifinal will be live from Dr. DY Patil Cricket Academy in Navi Mumbai on October 30 (Thursday), starting at 3 PM IST. This is the second game between these sides in this tournament. Australia hammered India earlier in the group stage, chasing down the highest total in women's ODIs.

India already had a big setback, as in-form Pratika Rawal has been ruled out after suffering an injury. Shefali Varma has replaced her, and she brings her aggressive game at the top. For Australia, captain Alyssa Healy, who won them the game against India in the group stage, might be back. This match is very important, and there are huge chances that whoever wins this game might also lift the trophy.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd Semi-final

· Venue: Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 30, 2025 (Thursday)

IND-W vs AUS-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (11) – AUS-W (49)

Australia Women have a great history against India in women's ODIs. They have won 49 out of 60 games between the two, whereas India have won the remaining 11 matches.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Pitch Report

The surface in Navi Mumbai is ideal for the batting sides. However, with the rain around, the conditions to bowl in the first innings will be perfect. The bounce might be low, and a new ball will be hard; it will be easier to hit. Spinners will have a major role in the lateral part of the game.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs AUS-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast shows an indication of passing showers on Thursday afternoon in Navi Mumbai with 55-65 percent humidity. The temperature will be hovering around 29 and 31°C, with the moderate wind speed of 18 kmph.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Last Five Results

India Women: L, L, L, W, NR

Australia Women: W, W, W, W, W

IND-W vs AUS-W: Predicted XIs:

India Women: S. Varma, S. Mandhana, H. Deol, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), S. Rana, K. Gaud, S. Charani, R. Singh Thakur

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), E. Perry, P. Litchfield, A. Sutherland, B. Mooney (wk), . Gardner, T. McGrath, G. Wareham, K. Garth, A. King, M. Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: A lot of chances for India depend on how Smriti Mandhana plays. She has found the way of putting Australian bowlers under pressure and has two hundreds and two fifties in the last four innings against Australia.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy did the main damage to India in the group game with a blistering century. He will look to keep her aggressive game up front to give India a good start.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Deepti Sharma needs a good spell. She has been India's leading wicket-taker this tournament, and another good spell here would increase India's chances.

Australia Women: Annabel Sutherland bagged five wickets the last time these two teams met. She has bowled well in the death overs and will be looking for another game-changing spell.

IND-W vs AUS-W Today’s Match Prediction: The history suggests that India have not had much success against Australia in the women's ODIs. They have gotten beaten in five out of every six games between the Women in Yellow. Even in the recent group game, India posted a mammoth total of 330 but couldn't defend it.

Australia have found different match-winners under pressure, but India will heavily rely on some individual brilliance. Can India break this jinx? Everything is in favor of Australia, and India will enter this game as the underdog. But nothing can be said, as the toss can also make an impact. But Australia are clear favorites going into this game.

