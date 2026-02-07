IND vs USA Prediction, Match 3, Who will win today IND vs USA match?

Team India are ready to defend their title in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, starting on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav and co. will have the responsibility to take India to the third title. India will have history to defeat because a host nation has never won the championship or a defending champion has never won the title. Can this Indian side beat the history? The first game for India will be up against the United States of America.

This game will be live at 7 PM IST on February 7 (Saturday) at the iconic venue, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are the top-ranked side in this format and recently had a dominating series over New Zealand. Ishan Kishan has replaced Sanju Samson at the top, and now India are looking even more dangerous. However, the USA have also improved a lot since the last edition. They scored consecutive 200+ totals in two warmup games also.

IND vs USA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs USA, Match 3

· Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 07, 2026 (Saturday)

India vs USA: Head-to-Head: IND (1) – USA (0)

These two sides have played one game until now. India won the game during the T20 World Cup 2024.

IND vs USA: Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium is one of the best venues for the batters. It has a flat deck, with minimal assistance with the new ball. The wicket will get better with the game, and the shorter dimensions of the ground will make it tough for the bowlers. Because of the weather conditions, there might be dew as well in the second innings, making the batting even better.

IND vs USA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs USA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Mumbai is predicted to be humid with a temperature of 27°C. The expected humidity is likely to be around 54-62 percent and a moderate wind speed of 15 kmph.

IND vs USA: Last Five Results

USA: W, W, L, W, W

India: W, W, W, L, W

India vs USA: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, I. Kishan (wk), T. Varma, S. Yadav ©, S. Dube, H. Pandya, R. Singh, A. Patel, A. Singh, J. Bumrah, V. Chakravarthy

USA: A. Gous, S. Mukkamalla, S. Jahangir, M. Patel (c)†, M. Kumar, H. Singh, S. Ranjane, S. Krishnamurthi, Md. Mohsin, S. van Schalkwyk, S. Netravalkar

IND vs USA: Players to Watch out for

USA: Andries Gous will be the one to watch out for. He has been playing globally in different leagues and has performed well in these conditions.

India: Ishan Kishan has shown great batting form, and in just five innings, he has made his batting spot permanent for this tournament. His aggressive style will put the USA under pressure.

India vs USA Today’s Match Prediction: There is no match between these two sides. India are at the peak of their game and performances. Teams like New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa have failed to stop the Indian juggernaut. So, one can expect the challenge lying in front of the USA ahead of this game.

But fans will expect a fight from this side, as they have scored 200+ scores in warmup matches against India A and New Zealand. They also have several players who have performed well at the franchise level. So, they can challenge the Indian side. But India are firm favorites heading into this game on Saturday.

