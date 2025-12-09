IND vs SA 1st T20I: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Cuttack

After the test and ODI series, India and South Africa are ready to take on each other in the five-match T20I series, starting on December 9. The first game is scheduled to commence at 7 PM IST at Barabati Stadium. South Africa won the Test series, and India won the ODI series. India have a dominating record over the Proteas.
Can they carry on the domination? India will be strengthened with the returns of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, who are coming back from injuries. Abhishek Sharma is in red-hot form with the bat, and India have Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav with the ball. This is the team India might opt for for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.
So, India will be keeping in mind the preparation they need for the coming event. South Africa have also included their T20 stars like David Miller, Anrich Nortje, George Linde and others. Kagiso Rabada is missing due to injury, but almost all other stars are back. The fireworks are loading, and get ready for the high-octane clash. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs SA 1st T20I, with their head-to-head records.
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Head-to-Head Record in T20Is
The last time South Africa won a T20I series against India or in India was in 2015-16. So, it's been ten years for them tasting a success against India in this format. Overall, these sides have met 31 times in the shorter format. India have a better record.
The Men in Blue have won 18 games as compared to 12 wins for South Africa, while there is one abandoned game between the two. The most iconic T20I between the two sides was in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, which India won and lifted the championship.
- · Total Matches: 31
- · India: 18
- · South Africa: 12
- · No-Result: 01
5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in 1st IND vs SA T20I
Abhishek Sharma vs Lungi Ngidi
No. 1 ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma will be eyeing to carry on his template and strike sixes and fours from the very first ball. He has been in red-hot form and has scored runs irrespective of the opposition. For South Africa, it is important to get him out early.
If he gets set, India will have a flying start. That is where Lungi Ngidi, with his experience and slower balls, can come in handy. Abhishek likes pace on the ball, and Ngidi has different slow variations. So, it can be an eye-catching battle with the new ball, which can decide which way the power play goes.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Anrich Nortje
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav showed good form in Australia. He is a versatile batter who can play at a good rate consistently. He has pretty good numbers against South Africa and will be a big wicket in this game. That is where it will be important for South Africa to dismiss him cheaply.
Anrich Nortje is someone who can be a good matchup. Suryakumar is known for using the pace of the bowlers and scoring runs. Nortje can bowl 150 kmph, but he has done well against the Indian captain in the IPL. He has dismissed him twice in 15 balls in the IPL.
Aiden Markram vs Arshdeep Singh
A battle that has certainly excited fans at the international level and in the IPL. South African captain Aiden Markram brings a lot of experience, and his presence in the T20I setup boosts the batting strengths. He slammed a match-winning century in Raipur and showed his ability.
But his battle will be with India's highest T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer has faced Markram a lot of times. These two have come up against each other several times. He has dismissed Markram three times in T20Is and twice in the IPL.
Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah
Quinton de Kock had two poor ODIs, but he bounced back in the third ODI with an excellent century in Vizag. Indian bowlers didn't have any answer for him, and the bowling attack had everyone except Jasprit Bumrah. De Kock is coming back in T20Is, and he loves scoring against India.
So, India need to get him out early. Bumrah can be someone who has played against and with De Kock in MI. These two know each other and will look to get the better of each other. Bumrah has dismissed De Kock five times in international cricket. De Kock has an average record against India's ace pacer.
Dewald Brevis vs Kuldeep Yadav
Dewald Brevis against Kuldeep Yadav can be an underrated battle, but this can change the scenario of the game. Brevis has been brilliant, and he was in amazing form in T20Is against Australia. He hits the ball long and takes on the spinner.
He can score with a rapid pace, without taking much risk. However, Kuldeep outfoxed him twice in ODIs. Brevis also scored 34 off 28 against him. These two will be up against each other in the middle overs.