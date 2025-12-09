IND vs SA 1st T20I: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Cuttack

After the test and ODI series, India and South Africa are ready to take on each other in the five-match T20I series, starting on December 9. The first game is scheduled to commence at 7 PM IST at Barabati Stadium. South Africa won the Test series, and India won the ODI series. India have a dominating record over the Proteas.

Can they carry on the domination? India will be strengthened with the returns of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, who are coming back from injuries. Abhishek Sharma is in red-hot form with the bat, and India have Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav with the ball. This is the team India might opt for for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

So, India will be keeping in mind the preparation they need for the coming event. South Africa have also included their T20 stars like David Miller, Anrich Nortje, George Linde and others. Kagiso Rabada is missing due to injury, but almost all other stars are back. The fireworks are loading, and get ready for the high-octane clash. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs SA 1st T20I, with their head-to-head records.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The last time South Africa won a T20I series against India or in India was in 2015-16. So, it's been ten years for them tasting a success against India in this format. Overall, these sides have met 31 times in the shorter format. India have a better record.

The Men in Blue have won 18 games as compared to 12 wins for South Africa, while there is one abandoned game between the two. The most iconic T20I between the two sides was in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, which India won and lifted the championship.

· Total Matches: 31

5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in 1st IND vs SA T20I