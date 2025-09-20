IND vs PAK Prediction, Match 2, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025

IND vs PAK Prediction: Team India eye for a win to start the Super Four round, while Pakistan aim for revenge.

The last game between India and Pakistan produced a lot of controversy both on and off the field. India hammered Pakistan in the game, which was followed by a no-handshake saga. Pakistan tried to make a scene of it, which didn't work well for them. They had a run for their money in a must-win clash against UAE, but they have qualified for the Super Four round.

Now, they are up against India for the second time in a span of a week. These two will lock horns on September 21 (Sunday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in the Super Four clash starting at 8 PM IST. Whoever loses this game will have to win their last two matches to stay in the race for the final. Hence, both captains and teams will be looking for a win here. But only one of them will succeed. India have been clinical with their performance, while Pakistan have struggled in every game so far.

IND vs PAK: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 2, Super Four

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 21, 2025 (Sunday)

IND vs PAK: Head-to-Head: India (11) vs Pakistan (3)

With the last win, India have now beaten Pakistan in 11 T20Is in total. Pakistan have a below-average record, and they have won three out of 14 games between the two teams.

IND vs PAK: Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai has some grass, which produces swing for the first few overs. But as soon as the shine goes, spinners will start getting the help. However, the second innings might see more dew because of the humidity, which will make it testing for bowlers to grip the ball. Hence, bowling first can be an ideal choice in such conditions.

IND vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

IND vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Dubai will be extremely hot, with the maximum temperature touching 37°C. The expected humidity will be around 45 and 50 percent with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

IND vs PAK: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, W

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W

IND vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Samson (wk), S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Dube, H. Pandya, A. Patel, J. Bumrah, V. Chakaravarthy, K. Yadav

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, Md. Haris (wk), F. Zaman, S. Agha (c), K. Shah, H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, S. Afridi, H. Rauf, A. Ahmed

IND vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

India: Abhishek Sharma made an impact with his 13-ball 31 last time against Pakistan. He is batting in similar fashion and is a very dangerous batter at the top.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman in form is a threat for India. He scored a crucial fifty in the previous match and will come into this contest with some runs under his belt and confidence to bash the Indian bowlers.

IND vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

India: Kuldeep Yadav has always been a threat for Pakistan, and he has always delivered whenever he has played against arch rivals.

Pakistan: Abrar Ahmed is someone who can put brakes on the Indian batters. He is bowling well and not letting the batters score freely.

IND vs PAK Prediction: This is not just a match; it is about the pride now. Whatever has happened since the Pahalgam incident, both countries don't have any ties between them. That led to the no-handshake controversy. Performance-wise, India are currently superior to Pakistan, and they have good T20 players who can perform well.

But Pakistan can surprise India with the resources they have got. It is about a few areas which they need to address. If they can do it, they can challenge this Indian side. But with the momentum favoring the Indian side, they are expected to win this game on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!