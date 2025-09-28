IND vs PAK Prediction, Final, Asia Cup 2025: Who will win Today’s India vs Pakistan Match?

IND vs PAK Prediction: The last T20I win for Pakistan against India came in September 2022.

The stage is set, and the biggest cricket rivalry will be intensified with a high-octane clash on Sunday. With India dominating the Asia Cup 2025 and remaining unbeaten ahead of the final, Pakistan have also picked up the momentum at the right time.

That will add more spice to this game. Already these two teams have delivered two of the spiciest contests, and one is awaiting Sunday. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 is slated to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the action starting at 8 PM IST on September 28 (Sunday).

The way India have performed overall, they will be looking for another good display from the boys. Can they repeat the winning pattern? Pakistan will have shown immense improvements, but they still need to address their batting woes. But it is an IND vs PAK game, and as both teams step onto the field, everything will be even. That suggests Pakistan also have an even chance.

IND vs PAK: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: India vs Pakistan, Final

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 28, 2025 (Sunday)

IND vs PAK: Head-to-Head: India (12) vs Pakistan (3)

With two wins in this tournament, India have taken their tally to 12 wins against Pakistan in T20Is. Pakistan have won three out of 15 games between the two sides.

IND vs PAK: Pitch Report

The surface played well in the IND vs SL and there were plenty of runs. If it remains the same surface, then we can see another high-scoring game. But if the used surface will be used, then spinners will have a lot of help. But in a big final, it is always recommended to bat first, score good runs, and put the opposition under pressure.

IND vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

IND vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Dubai shows another hot evening with the temperature hovering around 34°C. The expected humidity range in the evening will be around 65 percent with a 13 km/h moderate wind speed.

IND vs PAK: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, W

Pakistan: L, W, L, W, W

IND vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, T. Varma, S. Yadav (c), H. Pandya, S. Dube, S. Samson (wk), A. Patel, V. Chakaravarthy, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah

Pakistan: S. Ayub, S. Farhan, S. Agha (c), F. Zaman, H. Talat, Md. Nawaz, Md. Haris (wk), F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, H. Rauf, A. Ahmed

IND vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

India: Abhishek Sharma has been unstoppable and has played well in every game. He has scored 309 runs at an incredible strike rate of 204.64. If he stays for ten overs, India will be on top.

Pakistan: For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan has played well in two games. Apart from the last match, he has been pretty good in almost every innings. So, there will be high hopes from him.

IND vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

India: Kuldeep Yadav, with his variation, has not been picked by Pakistan so far. Their batters have not been able to read him, and that is where he can be dangerous.

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi has delivered a great opening spell in the last two games to help Pakistan reach the final. His team will hope he can deliver one more good spell to give his team a good start.

IND vs PAK Prediction: India have not been near their best, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have tested them. But they are finding ways to get over the line. But the law of averages can work against them, and one failure is due.

At least, they will hope that it will not come on Sunday. Overall, India have played well, but Pakistan, with everything that has happened in the last ten days or so, can bounce back. But as of now, India will begin this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!