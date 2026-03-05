IND vs ENG Semi-final 2: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Mumbai

All the eyes of the cricket world will be on the game between India and England at Wankhede Stadium. This is the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will decide which of these teams will face New Zealand in the final showdown to become the champion. On Thursday, this game has a scheduled start of 7 PM IST.

These two teams have been successful in this tournament's history, with two titles each. Both sides have consistently qualified for the knockouts and have been doing well in this tournament. India are looking to defend their title, while England have managed to play good cricket in tough conditions to reach here. Both teams have several superstars, which make this game an exciting one.

India have the number 1 ranked batter and bowler on their side, and they are the top-ranked side in this format. England are ranked second in this format with a powerful batting lineup. So, this is going to be a boxing game with two heavyweights, who will throw punches after punches. These two teams have produced some exciting games in the past, and there are some key battles to look for. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs ENG Semi-final 2, with their head-to-head records.

IND vs ENG Semi-final 2: Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The last time India and England met in a T20 World Cup semifinal in 2024, India beat England by 68 runs. Overall, these two sides have played four semifinals against each other, and both have won two apiece.

Overall, these two sides have met 29 times in the shorter format. India are ahead in the tally with 17 wins, and England have managed to win 12 matches. Interestingly, the last T20I between these two sides was played at Wankhede Stadium, when Abhishek Sharma scored a 37-ball century.

5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in IND vs ENG Semi-final 2