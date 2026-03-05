IND vs ENG Semi-final 2: Head-to-Head & Top Player Battles to Watch Out for in Mumbai

All the eyes of the cricket world will be on the game between India and England at Wankhede Stadium. This is the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will decide which of these teams will face New Zealand in the final showdown to become the champion. On Thursday, this game has a scheduled start of 7 PM IST.
These two teams have been successful in this tournament's history, with two titles each. Both sides have consistently qualified for the knockouts and have been doing well in this tournament. India are looking to defend their title, while England have managed to play good cricket in tough conditions to reach here. Both teams have several superstars, which make this game an exciting one.
India have the number 1 ranked batter and bowler on their side, and they are the top-ranked side in this format. England are ranked second in this format with a powerful batting lineup. So, this is going to be a boxing game with two heavyweights, who will throw punches after punches. These two teams have produced some exciting games in the past, and there are some key battles to look for. Here we will talk about key player battles to watch out for in the IND vs ENG Semi-final 2, with their head-to-head records.
IND vs ENG Semi-final 2: Head-to-Head Record in T20Is
The last time India and England met in a T20 World Cup semifinal in 2024, India beat England by 68 runs. Overall, these two sides have played four semifinals against each other, and both have won two apiece.
Overall, these two sides have met 29 times in the shorter format. India are ahead in the tally with 17 wins, and England have managed to win 12 matches. Interestingly, the last T20I between these two sides was played at Wankhede Stadium, when Abhishek Sharma scored a 37-ball century.
·Total Matches: 29
·India: 17
·England: 12
·No-Result: 00
5 Player Battles to Watch Out for in IND vs ENG Semi-final 2
Phil Salt vs Arshdeep Singh
The English opener Phil Salt is a destructive opener, and he can take the game away from the Indian bowlers. Though he has looked a little bit out of form, he will like this wicket. That is where it is important to dismiss him early. For India, Arshdeep Singh will be key as he has good numbers against Salt. Arshdeep has bowled 24 balls to Salt at the international level and dismissed him thrice. In IPL, Arshdeep has dismissed Salt twice as well.
Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer
Sanju Samson's match-winning knock against West Indies took India to the semifinal. He is in good form and will be a big wicket. The way Sanju bats, it allows the other batters to take time and play freely. But he will have to face the fire of Jofra Archer early on. The English pacer has done well against the Indian star. In the last T20I series, Archer dismissed Samson three times in five matches off just 25 balls. Archer bowls a heavy ball at a good pace, and Samson looks tentative playing short balls. So, that will be a great battle.
Harry Brook vs Varun Chakravarthy
The English captain Harry Brook has improved his batting against spin. That was visible, the way he slammed a century against Pakistan in tough conditions. He has looked determined and will be confident to take on the Indian bowlers. But Varun Chakravarthy has bowled well against Brook. In the last T20I series between the two sides, Varun troubled Brook and dismissed him three times. That is where this battle will be important in this game.
Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah
Jos Buttler has been in horrible form and has not looked at his best at all. But England are backing him to do well in the semifinal, and we all know what he can do on his day. He loves this venue and has scored a ton of runs at Wankhede Stadium and also against India. So, this could be the game where Buttler can provide a special knock. Hence, India need a strong answer against him. That is where Jasprit Bumrah will be the key. He has good numbers against Buttler. In T20Is, Bumrah has dismissed Buttler twice in just 10 balls. In tests, it has happened three times.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Adil Rashid
The biggest matchup will be Suryakumar Yadav and Adil Rashid. The Indian captain has looked good with the bat, and we all know what he can do on his day. His ability to play all around the ground and sweep makes him a difficult batter to bowl against. That is where the experience of Adil Rashid can come handy. In the middle overs, these two will be up against each other and will be an important battle in this game.