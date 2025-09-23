IND vs BAN Prediction, Match 4, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025

IND vs BAN Prediction: India and Bangladesh eye a win to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025.

One more win and a place in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be determined. That is what India and Bangladesh will look like as they are set to square off against each other in the next Super Four contest. The action begins at 8 PM IST on September 24 (Wednesday) at 8 PM IST. India have not lost a single game this tournament and have not been put under much pressure.

The wins they have had are almost clinical. They had a poor day with the field, and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav struggled, but they are expected to bounce back in this game. India have an incredible T20I record over Bangladesh and will love another win here. Bangladesh have to play or put their best game forward. They managed to sneak past Sri Lanka in the last game, but this challenge will be way bigger than that.

IND vs BAN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: India vs Bangladesh, Match 4, Super Four

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 24, 2025 (Wednesday)

IND vs BAN: Head-to-Head: India (16) vs Bangladesh (1)

India have beaten Bangladesh in almost every game they have played against each other. India are leading handsomely with a 16-1 margin in 17 games between the two sides.

IND vs BAN: Pitch Report

The surface has played well in the last two games in Dubai. Both matches have been chased with the average score around 170+. That is something we might see for this game. Bowlers will have less help, and it will be a good batting track. Especially, scoring runs when the ball is hard will be a lot easier.

IND vs BAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

IND vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Dubai is predicted to be humid with a moderate wind speed around 19 km/h. The temperature will be around 33°C with 55 percent humidity.

IND vs BAN: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, W

Bangladesh: NR, W, L, W, L

IND vs BAN: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Samson (wk), S. Dube, H. Pandya, A. Patel, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, V. Chakaravarthy

Bangladesh: S. Hassan, T. Hasan Tamim, L. Das (c & wk), T. Hridoy, S. Hossain, J. Ali, M. Hasan, N. Ahmed, T. Ahmed, S. Islam, M. Rahman

IND vs BAN: Probable Best Batter

India: All the bets will be on Abhishek Sharma, as he has been the best batter of this tournament. He has not just scored runs, but the way he scores puts pressure on the opposition.

Bangladesh: Saif Hasan had a brilliant last game, and he won the Player of the Tournament against Sri Lanka. He can play well and will be sure about delivering another good performance.

IND vs BAN: Probable Best Bowler

India: Varun Chakravarthy troubled Bangladesh when they played three T20Is in India last year. He will be a difficult bowler to pick in these conditions.

Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman, with his experience, holds the key. He bowls different types of slower balls, which can be effective on this pitch.

IND vs BAN Prediction: Bangladesh have a big task on their hands as they are facing the best T20I side in the world. Bangladesh need their best game to challenge India. If they let loose the grip, they can be put under pressure. India were nowhere near their best in the last game against Pakistan, but still they recorded an easy win.

That shows the caliber of this side. They have match-winners with bat and ball who can change the game from any stage. India are expected to win this game, as they have a brilliant batting unit. But Bangladesh can put them under pressure if they win the toss and throw the first punch at them.

