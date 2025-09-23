IND vs BAN: Head-to-Head T20I Records; Most runs, Most wickets & other T20I records

Team India are gearing up to face Bangladesh in their next game of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025. This is an important game for them, as a win here will help them to take a step towards a place in the final. Not just for India, but the result will have a similar effect on Bangladesh's journey as well.

They also won their previous Super Four game, which was against Sri Lanka. India have been the best side in this tournament, and they have dominated every opponent so far. Even their overall record in the Asia Cup history also suggests that they are the best side, with 8 titles. But can they do the same against Bangladesh, who have managed to push India in some of the recent matches?

Who can forget MS Dhoni's sprint to dislodge the bails on the last ball to dismiss Mustafizur Rahman during the 2016 T20 World Cup or the last-ball six by Dinesh Karthik in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy? Bangladesh have come close on many occasions, & they will fancy getting a win here. Here, we will shed light on the head-to-head records between the two sides in T20Is.

IND vs BAN: India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Records in T20Is

Overall, the record between India & Bangladesh shows one-sided domination. Their record against Bangladesh is probably the best for them against a Test-playing nation. India have only lost one game out of 17 played against Bangladesh in the shorter format.

That win was also very close, which came in 2019. These two teams first faced each other during the T20 World Cup 2009 in England. In the last 8 games between the two sides, India have recorded big wins.

Total Matches 17 India Won 16 Bangladesh Won 01 No-result/Tied 00 IND Win % 94.11 % BAN Win % 5.88 % Highest Score 297/6 by IND Lowest Score 96/9 by BAN

IND vs BAN: Most runs in India vs Bangladesh T20Is

All top superstars from both teams have featured in the IND vs BAN rivalry in T20 internationals. Sanju Samson is the only batter who has scored a century in IND vs BAN T20Is. Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs between the two sides. For Bangladesh, it is Mahmudullah with the most runs. Here are the top ten scorers in IND vs BAN T20Is.

Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2009-2024 13 477 89 36.69 143.67 - 5 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 2014-2019 10 277 60 27.70 116.38 - 2 Mahmudullah (BAN) 2009-2024 15 248 41 20.66 116.98 - - Sabbir Rahman (BAN) 2016-2018 6 236 77 47.20 134.85 - 1 Litton Das (BAN) 2018-2024 11 230 60 20.90 149.35 - 1 Virat Kohli (IND) 2014-2024 6 230 64* 76.66 123.65 - 2 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 2009-2019 11 229 72* 32.71 119.89 - 2 Hardik Pandya (IND) 2016-2024 8 219 50* 43.80 197.29 - 1 Sanju Samson (IND) 2024-2024 3 150 111 50.00 205.47 1 - KL Rahul (IND) 2018-2022 6 149 52 37.25 136.69 - 2

IND vs BAN: Most wickets in India vs Bangladesh T20Is

Just like batters, Indian bowlers have dominated the IND vs BAN rivalry in T20Is. That is also one major reason for the success of India over Bangladesh. Washington Sundar has taken the most wickets, while Deepak Chahar has recorded the best bowling figure of 6/7 in the T20Is between the two. Here are the top ten wicket-takers in IND vs BAN T20Is.

Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 Washington Sundar (IND) 2018-2024 10 10 3/22 18.40 5.75 - - Yuzi Chahal (IND) 2018-2019 6 9 3/18 17.00 6.37 - - Arshdeep Singh (IND) 2022-2024 5 9 3/14 13.11 6.61 - - Deepak Chahar (IND) 2019-2019 3 8 6/7 7.00 5.41 - 1 Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 2014-2019 7 8 3/37 27.87 8.31 - - Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2016-2024 13 8 2/34 57.37 9.43 - - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2009-2024 8 7 2/33 30.28 7.57 - - Rubel Hossain (BAN) 2009-2018 4 7 2/24 19.28 8.61 - - Hardik Pandya (IND) 2016-2024 8 7 2/28 29.28 8.91 - - Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) 2024-2024 3 7 3/66 21.14 12.33 - -

IND vs BAN: Records to be broken in IND vs BAN Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Clash

1 - Mustafizur Rahman needs one more wicket to complete 150 T20I wickets. He will become the fastest pacer and third bowler overall to do this.

3 - Hardik Pandya is just three wickets away from becoming only the second Indian bowler with 100 T20I wickets.

1 - Taskin Ahmed is also approaching the 100-wicket club in T20Is and needs one more wicket to do so.

2 - Captain Suryakumar Yadav is just two sixes away from becoming only the fifth batter with 150 T20I sixes.

1 - India & Sri Lanka have won 47 matches each in Asia Cup (ODI + T20I) history. With a win here, India will register most matches won in Asia Cup.