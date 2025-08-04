ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Table

A young Indian side, which was under a lot of pressure after the retirements of legends like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and captain Rohit Sharma, was not given much of a chance in the five-match test series. But on the last day of the tour, here is the Indian team with the scoreline finishing at 2-2.

India pulled off a thrilling win at the Oval by just six runs. England had 35 runs to get on Day 5 with four wickets left, and they fell short and got all out on 367 to lose the game. That helped India level the series. It was a wholehearted effort from Mohammed Siraj, who finished with his fourth Test fifer, taking 5/104 in the second innings.

Prasidh Krishna also bowled well and supported him with 4/126. This game saw several moments when the game shifted from one side to another. India were ahead on Day 4, but the counterattacking century by Harry Brook and a phenomenal knock by Joe Root put England ahead.

They added a record 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, and England were very close to a famous win. But Indian bowlers kept their nerve and took a few wickets before the rain arrived. Then, England started with consecutive fours on Day 5 to start. But it was Siraj and co. that were superior on the day.

India moved to the third spot on World Test Championship 2025-27 table after the famous Oval win

This win was very important for the side, who were trailing by 1-2. India lost Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah was rested. That put all the responsibility on the shoulders of other bowlers. Though India conceded a 24-run lead in the first innings. But the Indian batters did well, and then the bowlers were superb.

S. No Team Mts Won Lost Drawn Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 3 India 5 2 2 1 28 46.67 4 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 6 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0 0 7 New Zealand ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 8 Pakistan ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 9 South Africa ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ----

That win not only helped India level the series, but they have also surpassed England on the World Test Championship 2025-27 table. Before the Oval test, England were placed third with 26 points and 54.17 PCT, and India were fourth with 16 points and 33.33 PCT.

But this win gave India a great push to the third spot. India now have 28 points and 46.67 PCT, while England slipped to the fourth spot with 26 points and 43.33 PCT. Australia are at the top with 100 PCT, followed by Sri Lanka with 66.66 PCT.

Shubman Gill wins Player of the Match award

It was a memorable series for Shubman Gill and his men. He made his test captaincy debut, led the team well, and finished as the top scorer in the series. The Indian captain finished with 754 runs at an average of 75.40 with four centuries. Siraj, who took nine wickets in the final test, was named Player of the Match.

Siraj finished with 23 wickets, which is the joint most by an Indian pacer in the England series. For England, Harry Brook won the Player of the Series award. The English star scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44 with two centuries and two half-centuries. Team India will now be in action during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, while the next test assignment will be at home against West Indies, starting on October 2.