ICC Women's T20 WC: Devine's fifty powers NZ to 160/4 against India

Dubai [UAE]: A fine half-century by skipper Sophie Devine powered New Zealand to a competitive score of 160/4 in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener against India at Dubai on Friday.

India needs 161 runs to win and kickstart their tournament positively. The Indian bowlers made a fine comeback after the powerplay and did not let massive partnerships to develop.

After electing to bat first, New Zealand openers Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates got off to a fine start, with latter smashing pacer Pooja Vastrakar for two fours in the first over itself. India's poor show in the powerplay bowling continued in the powerplay as Deepti Sharma (third over) and Arundhati Reddy (sixth over) conceded 16 and 12 runs respectively, with Plimmer being the aggressor with three boundaries and a six.

NZ reached the 50-run mark in just 5.4 overs.

In six overs of the powerplay, NZ was at 55/0, with Plimmer (30*) and Bates (19*) unbeaten.

The 67-run partnership between the duo finally ended with Reddy removing Bates for 27 in 24 balls, with two fours after she was caught by Shreyanka Patil at deep midwicket. Asha Sobhana struck for India as a lofted shot from Plimmer was caught by Smriti Mandhana at long-on. The batter was dismissed for 34 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six. NZ was 67/2 in 8.1 overs.

Amelia Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine started to stitch together a partnership, taking NZ to 72/2 at the end of 10 overs. Though Indian bowlers managed to contain really well for three-four overs, two fine boundaries by Devine in the 13th over brought some momentum to Kiwis.

The partnership of 32 runs ended with Renuka Singh getting Amelia for 13 in 22 balls, with Vastrakar taking a fine catch at extra cover. NZ was 99/3 in 14.2 overs.

NZ reached the 100-run mark in 14.4 overs. However, despite Amelia's dismissal, Sophie continued to punish bowlers, hitting Renuka and Shreyanka for fours.

Brooke Halliday also struck some form, hitting spinner Deepti Sharma for three majestic boundaries in the 18th over and collecting 16 runs.

The 46-run partnership between Devine and Halliday ended with Renuka getting the latter for 16 in 12 balls, with Smriti taking a fine catch at extra-cover. NZ was 145/4 in 18.4 overs.

Devine reached her fourth ICC Women's T20 World Cup fifty in 33 balls, consisting of seven well-placed fours.

NZ ended their innings at 160/4 in their 20 overs, with Devine (57* in 36 balls, with seven fours) and Maddy Green (5* in three balls) unbeaten.

Renuka (2/27 in four overs) was the top wicket-taker for India. Sobhana and Reddy got one scalp each.

