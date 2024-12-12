ICC President Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympics CEO, Cricket Set for 2028 Olympic Comeback

Brisbane [Australia]: In a significant development for the global cricketing community, cricket is set to make its return to the Olympic Games in the 2028 Los Angeles edition. This marks the sport's re-entry into the Olympics after a hiatus of 128 years. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Paris Olympics, where Great Britain won the gold medal by defeating France in the final.

ICC President Jay Shah on Thursday met Cindy Hook, CEO of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (OCOG) as the Cricket body gears up for its return to the Olympics

"Very exciting time ahead for cricket's involvement in the Olympics movement - a meeting with the @Brisbane_2032 organizing committee in Brisbane, Australia today," Jay Shah posted on X.

This post highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate cricket into the Olympic movement and the enthusiasm surrounding its return.

The decision to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics was made during the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held in Mumbai in October of last year. The format for the competition will be T20, a fast-paced and popular version of the game that is expected to attract a global audience.

Cricket's reintroduction to the Olympics follows its successful return to the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, where it was included for the first time since 2014. The Asian Games featured a multi-nation T20 tournament for both men's and women's teams. India dominated the event, securing gold medals in both categories. In the men's tournament, Afghanistan and Bangladesh took home silver and bronze medals respectively, while in the women's tournament, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh won silver and bronze.

The inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is a significant milestone for the sport, providing a global platform to showcase its excitement and broad appeal. The anticipation and preparations are set to bring new enthusiasm and opportunities for cricket's growth on the international stage. (ANI)