ICC meeting likely to be held on November 26 for Champions Trophy

New Delhi [India]: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to hold an emergency meeting in the next week for the dates and venues of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place next year (2025) in the month of February and March.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the meeting is likely to take place on Tuesday (November 26) where the main motive of the meeting will be whether the marquee event will solely take place in Pakistan or in a Hybrid model (where Pakistan will host the tournament with one more country which is not yet decided).

The meeting was scheduled after ICC conveyed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in writing that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy, which will be held in early 2025. PCB consulted with the Pakistan government on the issue and is looking to present its stance.

However, the Pakistan board expressed that they want India to travel to Pakistan as their team also went during the time of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023. Last year, Pakistan hosted the Asian Trophy, but it was held in a hybrid model, with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.

Due to tense political ties between both nations, India has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008, when they played the Asia Cup over there. The arch-rivals played their last bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, a white-ball series and now mostly play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

India has firmly held the stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. Earlier this year, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated that India would travel to Pakistan only if the Government of India permitted it.

Notably, last year, Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup, but the tournament was hosted in a hybrid model. India played its matches in Sri Lanka, while the rest of the matches were hosted in Pakistan. (ANI)