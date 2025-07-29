IAC vs WIC Dream11 Team Prediction for World Championship of Legends 2025, Match 15

IAC vs WIC: Three teams have qualified for the semifinals of the second edition of the World Championship of Legends. South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia have booked three spots, and one place is remaining. The last group match will decide the fourth team to qualify for the semis. This contest will be played between India Champions and West Indies Champions.

It will be live from Grace Road, Leicester, on Tuesday (July 29) at 9 PM IST. The defending champion, India, have been poor this season and have not won a single match. They have only one point. But if they can manage a win here by a big margin, they will have three points, which is equal to South Africa.

Then the NRR will decide the fourth semifinalist. But if India lose this game, West Indies, who already have two points, will get two more and qualify for the semifinal. West Indies Champions don't need a big win margin. They just need to make sure that they end with a win.

IAC vs WIC: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: India Champions vs West Indies Champions, Match 15

· Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

· Time: 9:00 PM IST

· Date: July 29, 2025 (Tuesday)

IAC vs WIC: Head-to-Head Stats: IAC (1) – WIC (0)

The upcoming contest is only the second game between these two sides. India Champions won the first match by 27 runs in the first season.

IAC vs WIC: Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road is an excellent batting deck. In T20s, it offers an even surface. There is a turn and bounce while the ball skids sometime here. But because of the fast surface, it comes nicely to hit for the batters. Shorter boundaries are another big factor that can affect the match here.

IAC vs WIC: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

IAC vs WIC: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon in Leicester predicts overcast conditions with some early passing showers. The temperature will hover around 20°C with the moderate wind speed of 5 km/h and 61 percent humidity.

IAC vs WIC: Predicted XIs:

India Champions (IAC): Robin Uthappa (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh (captain). Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Piyush Chawla, Irfan Pathan. Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh. Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron

West Indies Champions (WIC): Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kieron Pollard. Chris Gayle (captain), Lendl Simmons, Dave Mohammed, Dwayne Bravo. Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Sulieman Benn

IAC vs WIC: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton

· Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons

· All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Ashley Nurse, DJ Bravo (Vice Captain), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan (Captain)

· Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have struggled in this tournament and are sitting at the bottom of the table. They have not been able to field a settled playing XI, which has been a reason for their poor show. Both teams have failed with the bat, and bowlers are conceding runs.

India Champions still made 200 in the last game, but they still lost. West Indies Champions have been poor in both departments. This could be a close encounter, but India Champions have a slightly better combination, and they might start this game as favorites.

