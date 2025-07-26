IAC vs AAC Dream11 Team Prediction for World Championship of Legends 2025, Match 10

IAC vs AAC: The reigning champion has yet to secure a win in the second edition. After two games, India Champions have slipped to the bottom of the ladder with only one point, which they earned after their game against Pakistan Champions was called off. Now, India will be ready to play their third game on this Saturday against Australia Champions. The fixture is the first match of this weekend.

This will begin at 5 PM and will be played at Headingley, Leeds. Losing this game means the defending champions will be in big trouble. That is where Yuvraj Singh and his men need a win. Australia Champions have one win and one abandoned game so far. They have the best NRR this season and one win will put them in the top two positions, which they will be looking for.

IAC vs AAC: Match Info.

· Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2025

· Match: India Champions vs Australia Champions, Match 10

· Venue: Headingley, Leeds

· Time: 5:00 PM IST

· Date: July 26, 2025 (Saturday)

IAC vs AAC: Head-to-Head Stats: IAC (1) – AAC (1)

India Champions and Australia Champions had two games against each other in the first edition of the tournament.Both teams ended with one win each. India won the semifinal against Australia last season.

IAC vs AAC: Pitch Report

The Headingley surface is expected to be a good scoring venue. It offers some lateral movement for the bowlers, but it won't be enough to trouble the batters. In T20s, the average score here is around 170-175, with the batting conditions remaining the same across two innings.

IAC vs AAC: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV (App or website)

IAC vs AAC: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Leeds suggests cloudy conditions during the game hour. The temperature will be a maximum of 19°C with the expected humidity around 60 percent, while the moderate wind speed is to be at 14 km/h.

IAC vs AAC: Predicted XIs:

India Champions (IAC): Robin Uthappa (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu. Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny. Harbhajan Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Piyush Chawla

Australia Champions (AAC): Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Chris Lynn, Moises Henriques, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Brett Lee (c), Peter Siddle, Steve O’Keefe

IAC vs AAC: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Rohin Uthappa, Ben Dunk (Captain)

· Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Lynn (Vice Captain), Suresh Raina

· All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, D Arcy Short

· Bowlers: Nathan Coulter Nile, Peter Siddle, Piyush Chawla

Dream11 Prediction: The current form and team's combination is with Australia Champions. They have players who are still active in various leagues, like Chris Lynn, Dan Christian, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, and Steve O'Keefe. That makes a big difference, as India don't have many players who are still active with some form of cricket competition.

Adding to that, the firepower with the Australian side is better than India. Even the bowling unit of two teams looks different. That is why Australia Champions have a big edge going into this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!