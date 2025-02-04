Hyderabad Celebrates India's ICC Women's U19 T20 WC Champions' Triumphant Return

Hyderabad: The Indian women's Under-19 cricket team received a grand welcome in Hyderabad after their triumphant return from the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

On Tuesday, fans turned up in numbers to welcome the Indian team, which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, lifting the title for the second consecutive time with a resounding 9-wicket victory over South Africa in the final.

Team members, including Drithi Kesari and Gongadi Trisha, were beaming with pride as they shared their experiences with ANI.

With a beaming smile on her face, Drithi Kesari told ANI, "I am feeling very happy that our nation is on top, that our nation won twice. Virat Kohli has inspired me since I started playing cricket. My family has been my backbone. All the credit goes to my parents."

Gongadi Trisha was one of the pillars that supported India throughout the campaign. With her belligerent 44(33)*, she delivered a Player of the Match performance in the final which took India past the finish line.

Throughout the tournament, she handsomely scored runs and ended the tournament with 309 runs. Her contributions were not just limited to the batting spectrum. With the ball, she chipped in with seven wickets and bagged the Player of the Tournament award.

"It's a special moment for me- winning the World Cup, that too twice and being the Player of the Tournament. I started playing cricket because of my dad. I wouldn't be here without my parents. I would like to dedicate the (title) and (scoring) 100 runs to them. Indian cricketer Mithali Raj is my idol," she told ANI.

Strength And Conditioning Coach at BCCI, Mantravadi Shalini added, "It's not surprising. We always expected Trisha to do well. I know her from a young age. This time it was special because she was the highest run-getter. We are very proud of her."

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, with tears streaming down the faces of the players, the South African team formed a hurdle. On the other hand, India celebrated its supremacy with all smiles.

Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82. In reply, Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare. (ANI)