Gulbadin Naib Fined for ICC Code of Conduct Breach During Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I

Dubai [UAE]: Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, according to ICC.

ICC stated that Naib has been penalised for violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

The incident occurred during the 11th over of Zimbabwe's innings when an LBW appeal against Tashinga Musekiwa was turned down off captain Rashid Khan's bowling. Gulbadin Naib displayed dissent by bowing in a mock prayer and requesting a review, despite DRS not being available in the match.

In addition to the fine, a demerit point has been added to the former Afghanistan captain's disciplinary record, marking his first offence within a 24-month period. Gulbadin Naib admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Recapping the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe.

Darwish Rasooli (58 runs from 42 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) and Azmatullah Omarzai (28 runs from 23 balls, 2 sixes) played a solid partnership in the first inning and powered the visitors to 153/6 in the second T20I match of the series.

At the end of the first inning, Gulbadin Naib (26 runs from 21 balls, 3 fours) and skipper Rashid Khan (3 runs from 2 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease to add a few crucial runs on the board.

Trevor Gwandu and Ryan Burl led the Zimbabwe bowling attack after they picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, skipper Sikandar Raza (35 runs from 30 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and opener Brian Bennett (27 runs from 26 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) were the only two players to try their best to clinch a win. After they were dismissed, Zimbabwe lost their momentum and conceded a defeat in the game.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan led the Afghan bowling attack after they bagged three wickets in their respective spells. The Afghan bowling attack displayed a stupendous performance in the game and was successful in restricting Zimbabwe to 103 with two overs remaining and helped Afghanistan clinch a 50-run victory over Zimbabwe. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also took two wickets in his four-over spell.

Darwish Rasooli was named the 'Player of the Match'.

The series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is tied at 1-1 heading into the decider on Saturday, 14 December at the Harare Sports Club. (ANI)